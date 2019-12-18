Brits Sorry? Meghan Markle as 2019 'Most Unfairly Treated Person'

The People of Britain know that Meghan Markle has been receiving criticisms all year long, and they are all aware that she never deserved any of it.

Markle became the target of British tabloids after marrying Prince Harry. She even filed a lawsuit that immensely details the libelous acts of the U.K.-based publications harrasing her.

The document tackled several derogatory statements by Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday, including the exploitation of Markle's father Thomas Markle and tracking him down in Mexico, the baby shower issue, her relationship with Doria Ragland, made up issues about Prince Harry and much more.

The Associated Newspapers is the home of British tabloids, including Daily Mail, Mail Online, and Metro -- who published their interview with Markle's father, as well as parts of the letters written by Markle herself during her wedding. They falsified more stories about the Duchess of Sussex in their pursuit of making her look bad in the public.

Due to this seemingly endless allegations and bullying, royal watchers sympathized with Meghan and even dubbed her as the United Kingdom's Most Unfairly Treated Person of 2019.

Markle's New Title

PlayOJO conducted a survey on the most unfarily treated person of the yearm, and out of 2,000 people who participated, half of them thought that Markle should be in the top of the list.

It is not a title people should be proud of, but it just shows that the people recognized Meghan's struggles over the past year.

Ant McPartlin, The Queen, Greta Thunberg, and Alex Hollywood completed the Top 5 on the list.

A spokesperson from PlayOJO stated that they launched the survey to find the balance this year and not only to acknowledge that this is the worst year for Prince Harry's wife.

"Whatever you think of her, the majority of us Brits agree on one thing - she's had a pretty tough year," the statement went on.

She Does Not Deserve It!

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has blocked all claims aimed at destroying the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, since the day she married Prince Harry and became a royal.

The royal couple encountered issues and allegations in the past year, especially after the sensitive statements they said while filming their documentary during their tour in South Africa.

The archbishop described Markle as someone with "profound humanity and deep concern for people." He has always seen the Duchess of Sussex that way after officiating her wedding with Prince Harry last year.

In an interview with Radio Five Live, presenter Emma Barnette asked his stand on people calling Meghan a racist.

The Archbishop of Canterbury started by saying that he became "immensely concerned" about the behavior since Markle is someone he truly knows, and he thought she is undeserving to be called like that.

"These sorts of portrayals of her you sometimes see... she's a person of profound humanity, and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being, and I think she's a remarkable person," the Archbishop went on.

After seeing all the trolling and abuse that Markle dealt with and is still dealing with, the archbishop said that being a member of the royal family is like receiving a "life sentence" because of all the "absolutely terrible" abuses and criticisms that they get.

