KUWTK Season 18: Kim Kardashian Reveals Ugly Truth On Kourtney Kardashian Relationship

Can Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian keep up with each other?

The Kardashian sisters had numerous feuds this year and the Season 17 of their long-time running reality show "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" witnessed it all.

In one clip released in September, Kourtney tried to decide on an outfit until Khloe called Kim to ask for her opinion. But everything turned out differently.

Kim called Kourtney's attention for not understanding her legwork when she tried copying her style and asking her stylist to pull the same looks as her.

The 40-year-old reality TV star still defended herself by denying Kim's claims, emphasizing she "cannot ban her" from wearing the same designer.

After a few days, the KKW beauty mogul shared a tweet to confirm that the fight was over and fans did not have to worry anymore. However, it looks like it is not yet really and truly over, as the family remains controversial and the sisters divided more than ever.

It Gets Worse

Kim recently appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show where she talked about her issues with her older sister, Kourtney. She focused on how everything between them "gets worse before it gets better."

In the latest episode of KUWTK, Kim criticized her eldest sister for not opening up about her personal life every time they shoot their reality TV series.

Kourtney kept her mouth shut when Kim asked her about the hickey on her neck, which made her sister curious even more. According to Kourtney, she never liked to share things with her sisters, most especially her dating life.

It was the last feud to ever air in the series, and Kim revealed that their trip to Japan opened their doors to finally reconcile with each other.

"Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen," Kim said. "What sucks is that Season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better."

Moreover, the two reportedly have healed after they have spent time together and finally "come to an understanding."

Kim also opened up to Ellen how Khloe helped her to take over Kourtney whenever she takes time off the series.

"Khloe and I have been really frustrated that we've been working longer. We have kids and a lot of stuff going on, so it's been exhausting for us when she hasn't taken that into consideration," Kim went on.

Kim Wanted to Fire Kourtney?

Since Kourtney has been keeping her life away from the show (which she is not supposed to do since they promised to share their lives through the series), Kim reached her limit and told her sister that she could fire her anytime.

Kourtney showed her disbelief over Kim's thinking that she could fire her on their family show before calling the idea "crazy."

"It's just sometimes we need a break and I don't want to film with Kim," Kourtney went on.

In the end, Kourtney clarified that she gives more importance to her well-being more than anything else, and their show cannot change what she wants for her life no matter what.

