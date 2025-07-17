British actress Joanna Bacon, best known for her memorable role as Natalie's mother in the beloved Christmas film "Love Actually," has died at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer.

The actress's death was announced by the UK's Harlow Theatre Company, where she began her career in 1978 as a founding member. Her funeral service was held on July 15, 2025, attracting mourners from across the entertainment industry.

Bacon's most iconic role came in the 2003 romantic comedy "Love Actually," where she played the mother of Martine McCutcheon's character, Natalie, in a memorable scene with Hugh Grant's Prime Minister. The scene, which takes place at the family's South London home, features Bacon greeting Grant's character at the door with characteristic warmth and humor.

The latest actress also had an extensive career spanning television, theatre, film, and ballet. Her television credits included appearances in popular British series such as "EastEnders," "The Bill," "Casualty," "Pie in the Sky," "Little Britain," "A Touch of Frost," and "New Tricks." She also starred alongside Martin Freeman in the comedy series "Breeders," earning particular acclaim for her role as Jackie, the mother of Freeman's character Paul.

Bacon was diagnosed with cancer in January 2025, and despite her illness, she maintained a positive outlook on life.

Freeman, who worked with Bacon on "Breeders," was among the people who mourned at her funeral. At the service, celebrant Jo Moore told attendees that "Jo's talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached."

Bacon's friend Barry Bowen reflected on her loyalty and humility, noting that "she was so well equipped to be a name dropper," having shared stages and studios with acclaimed actors including "Redgrave, O'Toole, Mirren, Bates, Rickman, Grant, Firth and Freeman," yet she remained humble.

The Harlow Theatre Company described Bacon as "a force of nature" with "her wit, her fun, her passion and her natural ability as an actor." She had remained a steadfast supporter of the theatre company, regularly attending productions and offering encouragement to performers.

Her final television appearance was in the 2024 series "Moonflower Murders," where she played the character Phyllis alongside Lesley Manville. At the time of her death, she was set to appear in Sharon Morgan's upcoming series "Mandy."