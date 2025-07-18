Celebrating her 61st birthday in Manhattan earlier this week, former talk show host Wendy Williams made it clear what she truly wants this year: to be released from the court-ordered guardianship that has governed her life since 2022.

Outside Delmonico's steakhouse Tuesday night, where she dined with attorneys and longtime friend and former executive producer Suzanne Bass, Williams appeared upbeat and dressed in classic Wendy fashion. But her message was unmistakable. When asked about her birthday wish by TMZ, she responded plainly: "Out of guardianship."

Williams has been under legal guardianship following concerns over her health and decision-making capacity. Diagnosed with Graves' disease, progressive aphasia, and frontotemporal dementia, she voluntarily entered the arrangement after Wells Fargo froze her accounts and advised the court to intervene.

#WendyWilliams turns 61 on Friday and she's made one thing crystal clear -- all she wants for her birthday is her freedom. | 🎥 @backgrid_USA pic.twitter.com/MxQDeGEjKw — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2025

Lawsuit Challenges Legality of Guardianship

In June, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter filed a $250 million lawsuit in New York, claiming her guardianship "has become a weapon, not a shield." The suit names legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, Wells Fargo, former financial adviser Lori Schiller, and ex-manager Bernie Young as defendants.

The lawsuit argues Williams is being "confined against her will at one of Coterie's assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family." Filed under her married name, it alleges she's endured abuse, neglect, and financial mismanagement by those responsible for her care.

According to the court documents, Williams passed a competency evaluation earlier this year and was described as "alert and oriented" by medical professionals during welfare checks. However, the suit says no action has been taken to end the guardianship or reevaluate her status.

Claims of Mismanagement and Isolation

Williams' team claims she was coerced into the guardianship during a time of emotional and financial stress. The lawsuit accuses those in control of her estate of liquidating assets, restricting her personal freedoms, and neglecting her financial responsibilities. Wells Fargo is alleged to have allowed unauthorized transactions in violation of its fiduciary duty.

Williams herself spoke out earlier this year about the conditions at Coterie. "I have no idea why I'm here. It's $18,000 a month," she told NewsNation in February. "If I want lotion, they bring me lotion. If I want to brush my teeth... they have to bring it to me."

The legal filing outlines allegations of malpractice, negligence, and defamation, and calls for a jury trial and compensation. It claims Williams has lost an estimated $20 million in annual income, a personal estate once valued at $80 million, and additional personal property.