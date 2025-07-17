Crystal Hefner has filed legal documents to change her name nearly a decade after the death of her late husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

The 38-year-old widow submitted the petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeking to officially drop the Hefner surname she adopted following their 2012 marriage.

Court records show Crystal Margaret Hefner is requesting to legally change her name back to Crystal Margaret Harris, reverting to her maiden name. The filing comes approximately eight years after the Playboy founder's death in September 2017 at age 91. Hefner passed away from natural causes at the iconic Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, where the couple had lived together during their marriage.

Crystal, who was born Crystal Harris, originally met Hugh Hefner in 2008 and became one of his girlfriends at the Playboy Mansion. Their relationship experienced notable ups and downs, including a highly publicized breakup just days before their planned 2011 wedding. The couple ultimately reconciled and married in December 2012 in an intimate ceremony at the Playboy Mansion.

The name change petition represents a significant step for Crystal as she continues to establish her independent identity years after her husband's passing. Since Hefner's death, she has focused on building her own career and brand, including work as a model, author, and social media personality. She has also been open about her personal growth and healing journey following her time in the Playboy world.

Legal experts note that name change petitions are routine civil matters, typically processed within several weeks if no objections are filed. The court will review Crystal's petition and, assuming standard legal requirements are met, will likely approve the request to restore her maiden name.

After the Playboy founder's death, Crystal inherited a portion of Hefner's estate, though the majority of his assets went to his children from previous relationships. The Playboy Mansion itself was sold to Daren Metropoulos in 2016 for $100 million, though Hefner retained lifetime residency rights until his passing.

The name change filing signals Crystal's continued efforts to move forward with her life while honoring her past. She has previously spoken about the complexity of her relationship with Hefner and her desire to establish her own identity separate from the Playboy brand. The legal name change represents both a practical and symbolic step in that ongoing process.