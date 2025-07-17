Jax Taylor announced Wednesday that he will not return for the third season of Bravo's "The Valley" series, choosing instead to prioritize his sobriety and mental health recovery.

The 46-year-old reality television star made the decision after what he described as "an incredibly challenging year" and extensive discussions with his team and producers.

Taylor explained that his current focus is on personal wellness and his role as a father, adding that it is necessary for him to be the best version of himself for his son, Cruz.

The announcement caught the actor's fellow cast members completely off guard, as they did not receive any advance warning of Taylor's decision to take some time off. Cast members had expected Taylor to participate in the upcoming season, as filming was scheduled to begin at the end of summer, and he had not indicated otherwise until his sudden announcement.

The star's departure comes after a turbulent period that included his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright, with whom he shares four-year-old son Cruz. The couple's relationship deteriorated during the actor's struggles with substance abuse, leading Cartwright to file for divorce before her then-husband completed his rehabilitation program.

Earlier this year, Taylor openly discussed his long-standing battle with cocaine addiction, where he revealed that his substance abuse issues had persisted for over two decades, starting when he was 23 years old.

"I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It's hard to say out loud," he admitted. The stress of his divorce proceedings exacerbated his addiction, ultimately leading to his rehabilitation stay in 2024.

Previously, Taylor proudly announced he had achieved 82 to 83 days of sobriety, marking his longest streak without alcohol since he was 21 years old. More recently, he expressed an unwavering commitment to his recovery journey.

"I know for a fact—I know you're not supposed to say it—but I know I will not touch drugs and alcohol again," the actor said.

Taylor emphasized his continuing dedication to attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, describing the program as something that is essential to his recovery. Bravo has not provided an official comment regarding the actor's departure from "The Valley".