Emma Watson, the 35-year-old British actress best known for playing Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film series, has been banned from driving for six months following a speeding violation in Oxford last year.

The driving ban was imposed on Wednesday at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court after Watson was caught driving 38 mph in a 30 mph zone on July 31, 2024.

The "Harry Potter" star did not attend the brief five-minute court hearing, but was represented by her lawyer Mark Haslam. The court ordered the actress to pay a total of about $1,400 in fines and costs. Haslam told the court that Watson "fully understands her position and will accept her punishment" and noted that she is "in a position to pay the fine."

The speeding incident occurred on Banbury Road in Oxford, where Watson has been studying for a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023. She was driving her Audi S3 when she was caught by a speed camera. Earlier this year, the actress switched to pursuing a DPhil, which is Oxford's equivalent of a PhD.

The court heard that Watson already had nine penalty points on her driving license before this latest offense. The July 2024 speeding violation added three more points to her record, bringing her total to 12 points, which automatically triggers a six-month driving ban under UK law. This marks Watson's fourth driving offense in less than two years, with previous violations occurring in October 2023, November 2023, and January 2024.

Watson's driving troubles extend beyond speeding violations. In February 2024, her Audi was impounded by police in Stratford-upon-Avon after she parked illegally, blocking two cars in a driveway while dining with her mother at a nearby pub. The car was towed after being left blocking the entrance for over three hours. Watson later joked about the incident on social media, writing, "Still searching for parking in Stratford-upon-Avon."

The British actress' former "Harry Potter" co-star Zoe Wanamaker, who played Madam Hooch in the first film, was also banned from driving for six months on the same day at the same court. The 76-year-old actress was caught driving 46 mph in a 40 mph zone on the M4 motorway in Berkshire and was fined the same amount as Watson. Wanamaker also already had nine points on her license before her speeding violation.