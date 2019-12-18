Celebrity Classics: Trends That Will Remain In Vogue Forever

Fast fashions are taking over. Every two weeks, something new is a hot topic, and then we're over it. There was a time where owning a pair of Converse shoes was essential. Then it was Dr Marten boots, and now it's Birkenstocks.

It's hard to stay stylish when the ins and outs, and the dos and don'ts of fashion are changing literally every week. There are, however, a few things that will never go out of fashion.

If you're struggling to stay fashionable and keep your savings, stress no more, we've got you. We've looked at agents and celebrities and seen what they used to wear decades ago and still rock today.

This is a list of clothing items that will never stop being cool, or at least; they're here to stay for a long time. You can't go wrong with classic fashion, but there are also trends in casual fashion that have more longevity than others.

A Plain, White Tee

White T-Shirts have never gone out of fashion. Whether you're just running errands or going out with friends, a white shirt isn't something you can go wrong with. They're plain, simple, and can literally be worn with anything.

It goes without saying; we should all have at least one plain white T-Shirt in our closet. Going out for a fancy dinner? Accessorize it and shine. Going shopping for pants? It will match every single pair you try. Going to the mall to buy booty shorts? A plain white T-Shirt is undoubtedly not going to outshine any of the shorts you try on.

Tweed It, Wear it Out, Rock It

Since the 1800s, we haven't stopped wearing tweed. Late for a meeting and dressed too casually? Throw on a tweed blazer, and you instantaneously look more professional. Tweed patterns come in different color combinations and can be matched with almost anything.

They have a funny etymology, too. They were going to be called tweel but were misspelled, and the "wrong" name stuck. Tweed jackets automatically make any outfit look more professional and are sure to make you look slicker and smarter for any kind of meeting.

They became popular in the early 1800s, then Chanel took them to the next level. She made skirts, pants, blazers, and plaid shirts out of the patterns and the fabric, and their popularity hit the roof.

Tweed is essential if you're trying to build a wardrobe of items that simply will never go out of fashion. Some things are timeless; some aren't. We're much better off investing our time, money, and closet space in timeless fashion items.

Little Black Dresses, and Their Male Counterpart: The Plain Black Tux

Every woman should have a little black dress in her wardrobe. Equally, every man needs to have a plain black tuxedo in his wardrobe. A good quality dress and a good quality tuxedo don't come cheap, but they're essential.

A little black dress and its male counterpart can be worn on any official occasion. Wedding ceremony? Funeral? Gala? Fundraiser dinner? They've got you covered. There are days where you just don't have it in you to put together a whole outfit, and the black dress or tuxedo becomes a real lifesaver.

No time to iron that cute blouse? Can't find your cufflinks? No worries, the black outfit is something you simply cannot go wrong with, no matter the occasion. It's a reliable item that can be used for anything when all else fails.

Make sure you have this fool-proof fashion item in your closet, take good care of it (black clothes with deodorant stains just look terrible, faded black items make you look cheap), and get ready always to have something nice to wear at an arm's length.

Converse Sneakers

Sneakers are essential. It feels like you're walking on clouds, they come in different colors and a lot of cool patterns, they can come cheap, and they are here to stay. People started wearing Chuck Taylor's Converse Sneakers in 1917, that's over a century ago.

They were originally created as basketball shoes, and then quickly became an indispensable closet item for adults, teenagers, men, women, and even athletes. Their variety of patterns and colors is unrivaled, and they can be made to go well with just any outfit you choose to wear.

Stay Fabulous, Don't Spend a Fortune

With this list, you know you can always be fashionable and fabulous, without losing a lot of cash. These are all classical items that once you have in your closet, you'll never be the most underdressed person on any occasion.

It's easy to dress comfortable, it's easy to put together a staple wardrobe, but the real challenge is staying cool doing it. We hope this list puts you in the right direction towards eternal style.

