5 Best Toys For Your Little Fashionistas and Beauty Gurus In Amazon For Christmas 2019

Give your kids something that can match your outfits this Christmas!

Whenever your kids see you putting makeup on your face or even carrying a bag that's also extraordinary in their eyes, we are sure that they always want to imitate you the cutest way possible.

If you have been searching for the best gifts you can give your fashionista kids this Christmas, we got your back! With these products from Amazon, we are sure that you can make their Christmas complete that they will forget about Santa Claus' name.

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise

L.O.L can literally surprise your kid with this bag full of never-before-seen surprises!

Each bag contains dolls (surprise doll, boy, pet, sister) and the necessary accessories to complete their fashions. You can unleash their inner skills as they mix-and-match the garments and bags, and strike poses at the end of the makeover.

Your kid can carry this anywhere they want to! With its storage and a built-in handle, they can take their kit on the go!

L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Glam Bag

Let your kids design their own surprise bags using L.O.L patches!

Every L.O.L Glam bag allows your child to use its 12 specially made stickers that your kids will surely love. The patches can also be repositioned anytime so your kids can carry their glam bag without repeating the design.



Moreover, they can wear it as a crossbody bag if they preferred to or just hand carry it to complete the look.



L.O.L Glam Bag comes with three different colors -- pink, yellow, and blue - for you to be able to choose the best color for your kids. Not only that, another special accessory has been included inside it so make sure to grab one before Christmas day!

Life Made Better Newly Designed Purple Compact Carrying and Travel Case

Win that "matchy-matchy" contest with Life Made Better's Purple Compact Carrying and Travel Case!

Whether you are traveling within your country or abroad, Life Made Better made this to let your kids experience how it feels to carry their own luggage during a trip. It is made with durable materials so your kids can put their favorite toys inside or even their favorite dress, too!

The company also promises that they will send a new one if your kid happens to break it!

JOYIN 29 Pieces Medical Toy Kids Doctor Pretend Play Kit

Your kids will surely know what they want to be when they grow up once they finally own a JOYIN's Medical Play Kit!



This kit consists of 29 pieces of pretend-and-play medical tools such as stethoscopes, microscope, scissors, syringe, and more! It also comes with a baby doll so they can test their skills as future doctors even when they are still young.



JOYIN made this one extra special since you can truly hear heartbeats through the stethoscope! More accessories inside the bag have realistic functions so your kid will never be bored while playing.

Beverly Hills Kids Pretend Play Makeup Cosmetic Kit

Your kids want to flaunt their faces, too!

Beverly Hills compiled child-friendly makeup kits for your little ones. Each bag contains foundation, blush, lipstick, and more that can be playable whenever they want to! This will also encourage creative play and motor skill development for your kids, so let them hone their talents while they are still young with Beverly Hills Kids Pretend Play Makeup Cosmetic Kit!

