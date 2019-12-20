'Worst Guests Ever' John Legend, Chrissy Teigen had MOCK SEX in Kris Jenner's Bed [VIDEO]

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen brought their craziness inside Kris Jenner's house!

The "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" momager shared on her Instagram story some hilarious videos showing how comical both Legend and Teigen are.

The 2019's Sexiest Man Alive and his wife spent time with Kris and had an astounding dinner together.

Kris' Worst Guests Ever

The momager has been welcoming visitors in her home since day one, but she was sure that Legend and Teigen were the best at making themselves at home.

Kris, however, funnily ranted about how Chrissy did not help her in cooking everything that they put on the table.

"Okay, so you guys know how I have been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me to cook. I thought she would teach me something," the 64-year-old reality star said in the video she posted on instagram.

Kris also divulged that as she prepared for the appetizers and desserts, the American model was just chilling on the sofa and shrugging her off when she did not know what to do anymore.

From there, the couple tried to get on Kris' nerves once again and just whipped their shoes off before settling down on the couch.

Legend, Teigen Had "Sex"

Other than his shoes, Legend also whipped off his trousers and had a mock sex with her wife on Kris' bed, stroking her bottom continuously while Teigen caressed him back.

Kris then whispered on the video that they were surely her worst guests ever.

Also, the two simulated the act while rolling around on the top of each other on the Kris' carpeted floor.

"This is happening!" the Kardashian momager stated as she chuckled. Subsequent clips showed the "sleeping" couple in the bathtub, and Teigen putting a toothbrush (which looked like Jenner's) to brush her teeth.

Legend is 2019's Sexiest Man Alive

Prior to their hilarious bonding with the Kardashian matriarch, Legend bagged People's 43rd Sexiest Man award.

The standards for what makes a man sexy vary, but surely, John passed all the criteria after he was crowned as this year's sexiest man.

The "All of Me" singer told People that he was excited and scared at the same time since the recognition is "a lot of pressure."

Though some of the viewers questioned the results, the 40-year-old Legend proved that "sexiness" does not only mean having those nice six-pack abs and a well-built body.

In 2010, "People" Managing Editor Larry Hackett broke the myths about the criteria they used to determine the most deserving person to receive the title.

"Sexy certainly has to do with someone being good-looking and has to do with a certain kind of romantic, flirtatiousness physical appeal that may be beyond just academic appreciation of the way they look. We want some mystery in our sexiness," Hackett told ABC News.

Legend Loves His Family So Much

They might be playful most of the time, but Legend truly cares about his family so much.

People recently posted "10 Heart-Warming Videos That Prove John Legend Is the Cutest Dad Ever" on their site, proving that People's definition of "sexiness" also includes being a respectable person on stage and at home.

Vanity Fair chose the Legend family as the cover for their December 2019 issue. The "Love Me Now" singer married his beloved Chrissy Teigen, an American model, in Sep. 14, 2013. The two are currently living the best of their lives together with their two kids, Luna and Miles.

