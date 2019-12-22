LOOK! YouTuber Logan Paul Reacts To Alleged Leaked Gay Porn

YouTuber Logan Paul has finally responded to the supposed videos that were leaked online. In these videos, he can be seen doing an intimate act with another man, who was reportedly a friend from 2015.

The former Vine star Logan Paul is one of the most influential names in online entertainment. This can be proven when he and his British Counterpart KS was able to sell all the tickets for their boxing match at Staples Center in Los Angeles,

Paul, however, is not new to controversies. In fact, his post back in January 2018 drew flak. He posted a film he made in which he captured a suicide victim in Japan. It was one of his infamous posts online, though his followers stuck with him throughout.

Yet Another Controversy

It looks like Logan's name is trending again for odd reasons when a video surfaced online claiming that Logan was with a male friend.

The video was supposedly taken back in 2015. What made it controversial was that Logan and this good friend were engaged in sexual acts.

Hours after the word of his "porn" video came out, Logan took it to social media to respond. He used Twitter to taunt the audience, saying that if his post about the so-called video got 100,000 retweets, he would release the "full" version of the video.

100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

Then, he joked that another YouTuber by the name of James Charles was supposed to be "next." To this, Charles responded to say that he only went for "straight guys."

james charles ur next — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

Finally, when people showed interest to see that "full" sex tape that he promised with the first tweet, Logan was quick to clarify that issue head-on. The YouTuber compared it to what can be considered a "clickbait." He suggested that either the video is fake or that it was not, in fact, him in it.

when click bait turns to dick bait — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

The series of tweets that came from the YouTuber was mostly a response to that thousand of tweets about the incident. A Twitter user joked that his brother Jake Paul was going to be "next" with a release of a sex tape. To this, Logan responded as a joke that his brother might indeed be the next. However, several minutes later, the said response was deleted.

As it appears, Jake was the first one to tell Logan of the leaked video. When he was told what the video contained, Logan responded "I did?" while sounding bemused.

Mike Majlak, a good friend of Paul and fellow podcast host, also posted a video of Logan discussing the incident with them. He claimed that Paul was in the middle of a "dick sucking controversy." The other twitter users were too quick to poke fun on the situation.

"ill take a shot with you later. lady im in the middle of a dick sucking controversy" hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/ehv1ZGZfCW December 22, 2019

Good Friends Played Along

Dillon Danis, a popular MMA Fighter, joked about a message that Logan sent him a couple of months back. He said it did not make any sense until the video was leaked..

got a dm from Logan Paul had no clue why he messaged me, but it all makes sense now pic.twitter.com/3wwnBCbnPm December 22, 2019

Elijah Daniel, rapper and comedian who is more popularly known as Lil Phag, joked that that video was better than he thought it would be.

ur head game better than i thought it'd be bro congrats @loganpaul December 22, 2019

Not The First Time

In January 2019, Logan Paul also found himself in a "gay" controversy when he made a statement that he was "going gay" for a month. He explained, back then, that it was his poor choice of words that put him in hot water.

Is the video real? Is it really Logan Paul being intimate with another man? Everyone is expecting him to put the issue to rest once and for all in the next episode of the "ImPaulsive Podcast," which he hosts alongside Mike Majlak.

The issue became the fourth most trending topic in the Twitterverse from December 21 to 22. And it is unlikely that this story will come to an end soon.

