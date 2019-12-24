Selena Gomez DISGUSTED Over Past Relationship With Justin Bieber -- PROOF HERE

Selena Gomez surely experienced a lot of ups and downs this year. Apparently, however, she just publicly showed her abhorrence towards her previous relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena recently released two songs entitled "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," which she somehow admitted to be about her ex-boyfriend Justin in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. She claimed that she wanted him to listen to them since it was her way to say what she wanted to tell the Canadian singer-songwriter, though she emphasized her intentions were pure.

"My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that's genuine, and when I feel like some things haven't been said, then, I get to turn things into art," Selena clarified.

However, the "art" seemed to turn into a symbol of her disapproval and disgust toward her former lover.

What Happened at the AMA Stage?

The former Disney star stood at the recent American Music Awards (AMA) and performed the aforementioned singles, but a body language expert claimed that Selena delivered the songs differently at that time.

Per Cosmopolitan, Blanca Cobb, a well-known body language expert, claimed that the 27-year-old singer brought her feeling of disgust on stage as she performed the songs she wrote for Justin.

"The lyrics were powerful, and I think they were personal to her. When the video started, she had her hand, her left arm, in front of her stomach. When you do that, it's providing comfort for yourself. You're blocking out other people or things that bother you, to protect you," Cobb explained.

Cobb also saw Selena grabbing the microphone stand during her AMA performance, which she translated into something that the singer would do whenever she seeks support to make herself stable and calm.

However, the act did not appear to be of physical support. In the expert's eyes, Selena needed emotional support while singing.

Moreover, the "Same Old Love" singer closed her eyes more often, and the body language expert thought that she just shut out the world while feeling "a little tense."

"I put you first and you adored it. That's a sign of disgust. And then, when she sang the other line, 'I needed to hate you to love me,' when she said 'needed to,' that's when you can see the nose crinkling just a little bit, and that would be another sign, although very, very subtle," Cobb added.



Justin Bieber's Stand

Entertainment News confirmed that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin-Bieber listened to the songs already. However, they initially remained quiet since "the situation was not ideal for Baldwin."

In an exclusive discussion with HollywoodLife, a source exposed that the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer knew that a song about him was coming, and he was prepared for it. The source added that it has always been an act of Gomez to have her songs be inspired by her past relationship, though Bieber has already moved on and no longer cares about it.

Also, Bieber expressed his respect for Selena and her decision to release the songs. With this thought, it sure seems Bieber does not want to dwell on in the past anymore and just wants to focus on his married life with Baldwin now.

