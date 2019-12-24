Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth's Catastrophic Marriage: A Relationship Timeline

It has been a year since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the know. However, who would have thought that their more than a decade-long relationship would only turn into a short-lived fairy tale?

Fans went back on what happened during the Christmas Eve in 2018. The former lovers pulled off a low-key wedding ceremony away from the public's eyes, only to enjoy their current lives with different people now. For their supposed first wedding anniversary, their fans broke down how the couple got where they are now: separated and away from each other.

Early Stage of Their Relationship

Miley, who was a record-breaking star on "Hannah Montana" at that time, and Liam, a well-known Australian actor, were chosen to do the lead roles for Nicholas Sparks' novel movie adaptation "The Last Song." Their relationship developed throughout the filming and they started dating even before the movie was released in the cinema.

In March 2010, they came hand-in-hand on their first red-carpet event together at the "The Last Song" premiere. After they posed for Teen Vogue's photoshoot to promote their movie, Miley told the magazine that working with Liam was something "refreshing" since the actor is not a singer and a musician like her.

The two reportedly called it quits in August of the same year, but they decided to reconcile a month after.

Their relationship continued to grow in 2011 when Miley recorded the final episode of "Hannah Montana," while Liam began to participate in the Hunger Games movies.

Start of Engagement Rumors

During the first quarter of 2012, rumors about their engagement surfaced. They remained quiet about it until June 2012 when the then-19-year-old singer and then-22-year-old actor finally admitted the engagement and disclosed details about it.

According to People, Liam proposed on May 31 and Cyrus started to look forward to a life with the actor.

However, months after they released the news in public, the two experienced the first rocky road in their relationship. News about Cyrus calling off their wedding came into the limelight, and the singer proved the rumor true after she was spotted without her engagement ring.

In April 2013, they clarified that the wedding was postponed but they were still engaged and living together. However, Miley unfollowed Hemsworth on Twitter and revealed that their engagement was indeed off.

Miley told Barbara Walters in Dec. 2013: "I don't think I realized what 19 truly is, and I got engaged at 19. I definitely wouldn't change being engaged. It was so fun wearing a fat rock for a few years. But now, I just feel like I can actually be happy."

Miley Searched For Someone New

Miley reportedly dated Stella Maxwell two years after canceling her wedding with Liam.

In her interview with Paper in 2015, she said, "I remember telling her I admire women differently. And she asked me what that meant. And I said, 'I love them. I love them like I love boys.'"

But not long after she told her mom, Tish Cyrus, about her sexuality, Miley was spotted again borrowing a Halloween costume from her ex-fiance. Since then, talks about them getting back together made headlines.

In 2016, the two spent some quality time with each other at Byron Bay, Australia. Liam also posted updates and pictures of Miley on his Instagram page and even called her "my angel."

On and Off Relationship?

Throughout 2017 to 2018, rumors surrounded the two, including an alleged break up after break up and a secret wedding.

Miley deleted her Instagram account in July and that was when the internet stormed them with break-up rumors once again. But luckily, Liam shared a video with Miley to clarify that they were still together.

They faced another challenge when the mansion bought by Liam was burned down due to the Woolsey fire in Malibu in November 2018. But the tragic incident was overshadowed by Miley's birthday celebration and their private wedding in the following month.

But their lives together did not last long when the two announced in Aug. 2019 that they agreed to separate.

Miley's representative told People "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

