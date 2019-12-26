Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Christmas Card Photoshopped? U.K. Outlet Gets The Heat!

One U.K. Publication is getting some backlash after it posted an article saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex photoshopped their Christmas card photo.

The photographer of the festive image, who is also Meghan's friend, came to her defense and slammed the Daily Mail for their malicious article.

"The Morning Show" actress Janina Gavankar took the family photo and posted it on her Instagram on Christmas Day to set the record straight.

"So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here's the original that was sent out," Gavankar wrote.

She even took a swipe at the Mail for going after her friend, suggesting that they were the ones who manipulated the photo.

"And to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image," she furthered.

The original photo was tweeted as a GIF by the couple using The Queen's Commonwealth Trust account. Still, the Daily Mail has credited the seemingly photoshopped image to @SussexRoyal, which has not even posted the picture in their official Christmas greeting.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle's face has been Photoshopped onto the Sussexes' Christmas card.

They claim that the Duchess' face looks more focused in comparison to Prince Harry's despite them being the same distance in the photo -- which is behind Archie.

According to a veteran photographer Max Cisotti who spoke to the Mail, something is "not right."

"It's all to do with the focal plane. Harry and Meghan are parallel, so if one is in focus, the other would be. They are side by side - it's not like he's further forward," Ciscotti said. He also claimed that the face "might have been Photoshopped" from another picture.

Cisotti mentioned they "deliberately out-of-focused everything" that they have gone in and enhanced the details on her face.

Social media users took to their accounts to discuss if the photo has been edited or not as fans dub it "a 3rd rate photoshop job."

One user said, "Lovely to see Archie, but the Sussex picture looks weirdly photoshopped. Meghan's head, Harry's shoulder... strange."

Another said, "Is it me, or does Meghan's face look a bit too in focus? It looks like they've blurred the background to give the photo depth."

The jolly picture is in black and white shows the couple sitting beside a Christmas tree smiling at the camera with their seven-month-old son.

It is believed that copies of the Christmas card were emailed to friends and staff, and then the hard copies were sent to their families.

The photoshop chronicle comes two months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initiated a legal battle with the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday over what they claim are tabloid rumors published about them.

The lawsuit addresses the publication of the former actress' private letters to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, amidst claims they were severely edited, which the paper denies.

A spokesperson for the person told NBC News, "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. We categorically deny that the Duchess' letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles