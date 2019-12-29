Kylie Jenner SEVERELY Critized Over Christmas Gift For Daughter

Kylie Jenner bought something extravagant for her daughter, but her fans did not approve the choice of the billionaire mother.

Kylie first prepared and decorated an 18-foot tall tree and allowed a "Trolls" character to visit her daughter as part of the family's Christmas surprise.

The said Trolls visit happened during Christmas Eve, and Kylie's ex-partner and Stormi's dad Travis Scott helped the beauty mogul to surprise their daughter by bringing over Poppy -- the pink-haired character in the hit film Trolls.

The proud mother immediately shared the moment on her Instagram alongside the caption, "Best day ever @trolls."

In the same video, Stormi went on a matchy-matchy moment with Poppy and wore a pink dress to match her favorite character's hair. The two also danced and grooved together as the movie played in the background of Jenner's living room.

Moreover, momager and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kris Jenner went all out and gave her granddaughter a kiddie cute house that featured everything that a typical house has. Moreover, it looked perfectly similar to the one that Kylie had as a kid.

The video unveiled how Kris cried throughout the "cute house tour" and embraced her favorite daughter as she said: "This just reminds me of when you were a little girl. I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter."

Meanwhile, out of thousands of toys available for grabs last Christmas Day, the Kylie Cosmetics owner chose something else for her daughter, Stormi. But the one she prepared was truly an unexpected gift for her nearly two-year-old child.

Too Supreme For Stormi?

The now-deleted Instagram Story showed Stormi wearing her own diamond ring. Before the 22-year-old mother removed the clip from her series of Instagram updates, The Shade Room (a celebrity news outlet) was able to take a screenshot of it and that was where all the backlashes rooted from.

One fan took to Twitter and took a stand for the absurd choice of gift. The Twitter user wrote: "I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone's body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees."

Since the ring did not appear to be custom-made for Stormi because it did not fit her little fingers, it led her fans to speculate that the band was purchased by the youngest billionaire as a present for her kid.

Kylie got a wave of hate comments, but some of her supporters still defended her and told the haters that nothing was wrong since Kylie used her own money to buy it after all.

Kylie shared another since-deleted Instagram story that showed her another present for Stormi -- a pony -- and wrote, "ok, but Stormi had the best Christmas of all time."

Her fans might think that everything was too much for her young daughter, but Kylie only wants the best for Stormi.

