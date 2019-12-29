LeBron James Beats Tom Brady, Usain Bolt On This, Proves He's King

LeBron James may have received plenty of criticisms in recent years, but he continues to prove he is a king no matter what.

In just a decade, LeBron went through ups and downs. But his success both in his professional and personal life dominated everything.

Recently, former Celtics forward Kevin Garnett participated in "The Bill Simmons Podcast" and slammed LeBron, revealing the reason why the former Cleveland Cavaliers star moved to the Miami Heat in 2010.

According to the great power forward, the Boston Celtics "broke LeBron" in the playoffs back in 2010, forcing him to join Miami instead. He added that no one in his team ever feared LeBron, and the Cs players on the court did not think that they would be all defeated by him.

Despite this bitter start to the decade, King James successfully bagged one of the prestigious awards an athlete could ever have.

Acknowledging LeBron's 10-Year Efforts

The blessings for the King of the Court continuously come through the decade.

In 2018, he received his third "Male Athlete of the Year" Award from the Associated Press after he exhibited a great off-court display by establishing the "I Promise" School for at-risk children in Ohio.

Now, before he flips his calendar, the Associated Press named him as the "Male Athlete of the Decade."

LeBron finally had his name lined up in the list next to well-known athletes like Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. Moreover, King James surpassed Tom Brady for the recognition, as the New England Patriots star came second..

Completing the top five were Sprints champion and Olympian Usain Bolt of Jamaica (3rd), the Barcelona striker and playmaker Lionel Messi (4th), and U.S retired Olympian Swimmer Michael Phelps (5th).

"A decade ago, I just turned 25. I'm about to be 35, and I'm just in a better [place] in my life and have a better understanding of what I want to get out of life," King James told AP on Monday after getting the honor.

The Associated Press revealed the award on Sunday after they recognized Serena Williams as the "Female Athlete of the Decade," the counterpart of what the current Los Angeles Lakers star won.

LeBron's Notable Career Achievement

In the past 10 years, LeBron built his legacy and is now one of the top scorers in NBA history.

Now, he has his eyes set on surpassing the scoring records of Kobe Bryant (3rd), Karl Malone (2nd) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1st).

When LeBron was asked if he saw everything coming -- including surpassing the records of the game's legends -- he said that he would be lying if he never felt like he could make it. LeBron worked hard to achieve what he has today, and he admits he can see himself standing in the top three players of all time.

"I don't live in regret," James said. "There's no moment in this last decade that I wish I could have back. If a situation was bad or you feel like you could have done better, then I learned from it."

LeBron James is a three-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, three-time Finals MVP and 15-time All-Star.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles