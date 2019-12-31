Better You 2020: 5 Books on Starting New Habits From Amazon

Are you looking for an alternative for your New Year's resolution list to keep yourself focused and well throughout 2020? Keep the burden away from your shoulders with these items from Amazon!



We know that you had a rollercoaster ride these past 12 months and you wish for a better life ahead. So keep in your mind that this New Year, you do not need to change your attitude wholly -- but you can pick a guide from these books to let your "new you" be born.

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

This book by James Clear is ideal for those people who want to learn from someone else's experience.

James wrote this masterpiece and shared his strategies in life on every page. By choosing this as your 2020 guide, you will surely improve your everyday routine and keep it in order.

Moreover, the book contains the author's thoughts that will help you turn your "same habits" into "better habits" to keep everything more attainable.

How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t: 14 Habits That Are Holding You Back from Happiness

As what the title claims, Andrea Owen can lift you from feeling down and out with her title "How to Stop Feeling Like Sh*t."

Every purchase comes with a free audiobook to push you in finding your ways for self-improvement. If you play the audiobook as you scan through the pages, you will surely wake up the inner critic in you just like how the author herself sounds like.

In addition, the book provides instances and life lessons that will take your most destructive thoughts from your brain, so you will be learning to turn those negativities into awareness to learn more about self-love.

Becoming Supernatural: How Common People are Doing the Uncommon

Are you ready to discover your supernatural capacities?

Jordan Peterson, the author of numerous self-care genre books, wrote another marvelous feat entitled "Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon."

Inspired by the workshops he conducted since 2012, this book will explain how you can experience transcendental life. Moreover, Jordan will teach you how to improve your skills in developing connections within yourself and meditating to keep everything well-balanced.

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

Jordan Peterson surely has his own ways to keep his readers' attention burning as they read his book full of humorous but advanced scientific research.

This book contains 12 rules -- both practical and profound -- to keep your mind and spirit healthy. You will also learn how these rules and guides can begin your transformation to prepare yourself for a better year ahead.

Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.

Step up and be inspired by Brené Brown's book, which he based on his new research.

This book is ideal for those who want to learn more about responsibilities and how to fulfill them. Since she wrote this with the help of the lessons she got from well-known leaders and personalities, this will surely unleash the leader within you and learn from your own vulnerabilities.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles