Heartwrenching! Princess Diana Continued To Love Prince Charles Even With Camilla Parker-Bowles In The Picture

​The "Wedding of the Century" was something Princess Diana cherished the most, even though everything turned out to be one-sided in the end.

On July 29, 1981, over 750 million spectators paused their lives to witness Princess Diana and Prince Charles exchange vows. The Prince of Wales proposed to Princess Diana in February of the same year, only a few months after they started dating, which showed a fairytale-like love story.

It was blissful for Princess Diana, but not until she found out that her husband was having an affair. She tried her best to save their dying marriage, but to no avail.

Prince Charles Was Unfaithful Since Day One

Andrew Morton's book entitled "Diana: Her True Story" revealed that Prince Charles and Princess Diana were unhappy since there were "three people" involved in the marriage.

After giving birth to Prince Harry, Princess Diana revealed that it marked the beginning when her relationship with Prince Charles started to be on the rocks. Two years after Harry was born, Prince Charles reportedly restarted his romantic entanglement with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The Princess of Wales, out of her love for her sons Princes William and Harry, stood up bravely and confronted Camilla for the first time at her sister's birthday party.

Princess Diana waited for the perfect moment until Camilla was left alone then directly told her that she was aware of what was going on. However, Camilla just shrugged her off and told her she had no idea what she was talking about.

"I know what's going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that," Diana explained.

Her efforts showed her love for Prince Charles, and while she did not speak of it publicly, Princess Diana let their royal photographer knew about it.

Princess Diana's Confession

In the 2013 documentary "Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin" which was aired on Amazon Prime, Gavin revealed the exact words Princess Diana used to describe how she felt about her husband after she found out the infidelity issue.

"She said to me after all the rumors of the marriage and everything, she said on a flight somewhere: 'Kent, you won't believe it, but I still love him," Gavin recalled.

Despite their "unhappy ending", the royal photographer confirmed that the royal couple somehow showered each other lots of love at the beginning of their relationship.

To prove it, Gavin remembered how he shot their honeymoon pictures and the first photographs and how he was convinced that their relationship was something that would last forever.

"There really were great days. Of course, people tend to think of the bad days because of the divorce and it all going wrong, but if you look back at all those pictures that we did in the early days, it tells a different story," Gavin concluded.

However, despite what she gained from loving Prince Charles too much, Princess Diana only wanted to do the things that would benefit the royal family.

The Princess of Wales' former royal protection officer Ken Wharf proved how genuine she was in protecting the royal family.

"What you had here was a young, photographic woman, that actually wanted to do it, primarily, to promote the best of the Royal Family - that was her objective," Wharf said.

