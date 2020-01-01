VIDEO: Comedian Kathy Griffin Surprises Fans With Sudden New Year Wedding

It was only New Year's Eve when Kathy Griffin surprised everyone with her engagement. But then, everyone who knew the comedian should not be surprised with what came soon after.

On the first day of 2020, Kathy Griffin decided to tie the knot. Late Tuesday night, Griffin shared a video of her getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Randy Bick. It was intended to be a surprise announcement and it did.

The couple was particularly dressed, but what people did not know was that they were counting down not for the New Year, but for their wedding. They were dressed up for more than just the holiday, and it was a rather intimate yet special union between the two.

Just Married

Kathy Griffin and fiance Randy Bick made sure that all their followers became part of what they consider as a special occasion. In the post, the couple greeted everyone a "Happy New Year!" before revealing that they were getting married that night -- shortly after midnight.

Bick said that she asked Griffin to marry him and she said, "yes!"

Griffin then shared that the nuptials would be officiated by a special officiant. The comedian added small details about the wedding, including when it was going to take place and where.

pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear January 1, 2020

Later that night, Griffin revealed in a video that the two are being married by Lily Tomlin. In the post that followed, Griffin shared that the ceremony was under 14 minutes, but she shared only the first 75 seconds of the ceremony.

Moroever, because the couple promised their followers something different, the two can be seen in the video laughing and in love. Indeed, the spontaneous wedding celebration is typical for this couple, and their followers, friends and family could not be any happier.

Long History Together

Kathy Griffin is a picture of a happy bride on her wedding day with an equally happy husband-to-be.

The comedian posted a picture of the two of them on their first date in September 2011. They were at the back of the limo of no other than Gloria Estefan. The comedian said that the team arranged for her to be a backup "dancer" when she performed during the Alma awards.

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up "dancer" when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY January 1, 2020

Since that first date in 2011, the two have been steady together. In fact, their family and friends have been expecting them to tie the knot soon. Griffin was previously married to Mathew Moline, but the marriage ended after five years. They decided to divorce in 2005.

The years that Bick and Griffin had been together had led them to make a lifelong commitment to being husband and wife. And although their marriage, the ceremony, as well as the announcement, came a little fast for everyone, there is one thing that remains true for their family and friends: they are definitely in love.

As long as the two of them are happy together, they can get married in any way they want.

Theirs was a New Year engagement and wedding, and it caught everyone they love by surprise. However, the couple looked so happy to take their relationship to the next level that it was just inspiring.

