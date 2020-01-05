Angelina Jolie's Dad Proud of Daughter's Ex Brad Pitt-- Here's Why

Jon Voight has nothing but praises for his daughter, Angelina Jolie, and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Despite any tensions between the former Hollywood couple, Jon has no ill will towards his son-in-law.

During Gold Meets Golden, a pre-Golden Globes gala on Saturday in Beverly Hills, Voight told reporters that he is proud and excited for Pitt for a very unusual, yet successful movie.

Voight spoke about Pitt's Golden Globe nomination for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The 81-year-old actor also gushed and has been "very much looking forward to seeing" Pitt at the star-studded awards ceremony on Sunday. In fact, he was excited at the prospect of reuniting with his daughter's former husband.

Aside from Pitt, Voight also mentioned his friends, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and the possibility of Robert De Niro and the others winning an Academy.

"Robert will probably get an Academy Award or who knows, you never know. But, they're all brilliant. It's always nice to see the good films of a year being discovered and celebrated, you know. It's wonderful. It's good for them," Voight said.

The "Ray Donavan" actor also went on to praise Angelina's parenting skills, adding that it must take a lot of patience with a brood of six kids.

"She loves her kids. She's always involved with them, always concerned for them," Voight furthered. "She monitors everything. She's great."

The four-time Golden Globe winner shared that as a grandfather, he sees each child as unique and that Jolie is excellent at supporting each of their interests. "They all have something special, and what you want to do is provide them with the tools to express that."

Moreover, Voight told Closer Weekly and the other reporters at the Saturday event: "Growing up and I see so much, it's just like an actor gets a good role, an actor is no good unless he gets a part that supports his particular talent."

This was not the first time Voight gushed about his family. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "it's wonderful for me to spend time with Angie. Any five minutes I get, I'm always appreciative. So this is great that I could come and hang out with her a little bit and the kids too."

The famous father-daughter duo did not always have the best relationship and was even estranged for almost seven years.

It was only when Pitt convinced Jolie to fix their father-daughter relationship that they were able to resolve their difference.Since then, they have been on good terms, and their children played a huge part in their reconciliation.

Jolie talked to Vanity Fair in 2017about his dad, saying, "He's been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time. He knows kind of the rule - don't make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who's creative, and hang out, and tell stories and read a book in the library."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship, meanwhile, continues to be complicated. A source told Us Weekly in November 2019 that the former couple still does not see eye-to-eye.

Pitt split from Jolie back in 2016 that led to their ongoing divorce proceedings and an even nastier custody battle over their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

