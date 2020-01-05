Adele Makes Fans Worried After Photos With Harry Styles Surfaced

Adele sparkes concerns about her health after some netizens spotted her "looking different" while on a vacation with Harry Styles.

Adele's successful weight loss journey was first seen in public when she attended Drake's birthday party at Goya's studios in Hollywood last October 2019.

In one of the official birthday photos from MEGA, Adele's floor-length gown could be seen around her waist, making her now-hourglass figure perfectly visible.

The "Rolling in The Deep" hitmaker also posted a snap of her "new look" on her Instagram account alongside the caption "I used to cry but now I sweat."

The photo and caption summed up her spectacular transformation. She also gave credit to her "newfound love," Reformer Pilates, which played a huge part in her weight loss journey. Even "Thank u, next" singer Ariana Grande commented on her snap with "OH" and showered her with heart emojis.

But as her fans welcomed New Year, they could not seem to find the perfect words to describe the singer after she publicly flaunted her extremely different physique in rare holiday snaps by a random fan.

Adele Losing So Much?

During the holiday festivities, Adele chose to spend her holiday with A-list artists Harry Styles and James Corden at the Caribbean Island of Anguilla.

Adele's collarbone is more noticeable in the recent pictures as she wore a floral dress and handkerchief, looking happier than ever.

Despite this weight loss journey she put a lot of effort into, most of her fans got worried and some even critcized her.

One of her fans took to Twitter and posted "Wait Adele looks way too skinny here should we get worried?"

A tweet by Audra Williams also gained attention, as she explained why they should not celebrate Adele's weight loss.

Celebrating Adele's weight loss is a garbage thing to do for a million reasons. Here are two: 1. It tells your fat friends you think their bodies are a problem to be solved. 2. The weight loss could be the result of physical or mental health struggles. Weird to cheer about! — Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) December 24, 2019

However, despite all these negative responses, most of her fans still applauded her for her "new look" and asked the other netizens to leave her alone.

Her Weight Loss Journey

Losing weight was one of Adele's plans even before her separation from her husband, but the mere fact that she lost some now does not mean that she is doing all of these to take revenge.

Fans first noticed her weight loss during her Titanic-themed 30th birthday celebration in May 2018 when the singer shared images of her and her guests.

The Grammy award-winning singer showed off her Kate Winslet-styled outfit while flaunting her slimmer frame. Her fans were also left in awe and even commented praises and compliments for the singer. They even recalled how much she hated to exercise before giving birth and how she always chose to walk away from the gym.

But she seemed to be enjoying herself and working out after the divorce.

Even before she gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012, Adele swore that she would put her health as one of her priorities after her successful throat surgery due to hemorrhaged vocal cord in November 2011.

In an interview with People in 2012, she revealed that German Director Karl Lagerfeld called her "a little too fat". She told People that she never wanted to turn her body like the frame of those models in the magazines.

"I represent the majority of women and I'm very proud of that," the singer said.

Adele started her diet and exercise afterward, and fans are now seeing the positive results.

The 31-year-old has been following the Sirtfood Diet. She has also been strictly monitoring whole, lower-calorie food, proteins, fruits, and green juices diet.

Furthermore, Adele has engaged in exercise classes and even shared her regimen to Rolling Stones in 2015. Last July 2019, she hired a personal trainer in Los Angeles and underwent 60-minute sessions of cardio and circuit training. It also included Pilates to help her achieve her weight loss goal more.

