Beyonce 'Too Rude' To Joaquin Phoenix During 2020 Golden Globes For Doing This

Beyonce did not win the category she was nominated for in the Golden Globes, but she made headlines after she did something rude to Joaquin Phoenix.

The 38-year-old singer arrived at the Globes' ceremony with her spouse, Jay-Z, after receiving one nod from the award ceremony for Best Original Song - Motion Picture ("The Lion King" track "Spirit").

On the January issue of ELLE, Beyonce spoke about the time she "took control of her narrative" as an artist in the entertainment industry and how she knew her power as an A-list star. Unfortunately, she did not use the power for co-artist and "Joker" actor, Joaquin Phoenix.

Beyonce's Impolite Approach

One of the Golden Globes' highlights was when Joaquin Phoenix was announced as the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his divisive film "Joker."

However, when the whole crowd gave him a standing ovation, only one patron stood out: the "Love on Top" singer who remained seated all the time. Netizens, most especially Joaquin's fans, started a war on Twitter and took notice on how rude the singer was.

Still, some of her fans applauded her "rudeness" and even joked about copying her mood this year.

"Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix's win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020," Twitter user Sam Stryker posted.

Another fan wrote: "Joaquin Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama last night and gave the most awkward speech ever. But forget about that, we're here to talk about Beyoncé, blessed be her name. Queen Bey is causing some drama over on Twitter thanks to staying in her seat while the entire room stood and gave Joaquin a standing ovation as he got up to accept his award for Joker. Which, like, whatever! BEY WANTED TO SIT, okay????"

Beyonce, Jay-Z Headline Makers?

Aside from snubbing the Joker, the couple Beyonce and Jay-Z, ultimately skipped the 77th annual Golden Globes' red-carpet walk and even spotted bringing their own alcoholic drinks through their bodyguard.

Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times took a quick photo of the two and wrote: "@Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats," Kaufman wrote. She additionally observed, "Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them?"

In the snap, the two A-list artists' security guard was hiding two unopened bottles of Armand de Brignac champagne, per PEOPLE

Regardless of what trending topics they made that night, the "If I Were a Boy" hitmaker was still able to slay everyone with her gorgeous gold puff sleeves.

