REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Faces New Sexual Assault and Rape Charges

Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer, is facing new charges in Los Angeles. Accusations of sexual misconduct could put him in prison longer than he would want.

Weinstein has been charged with one count of rape and another count of sexual assault by two different women. The Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey made the public announcement on Monday.

Another Rape Victim

According to a report released by the D.A., the alleged crimes occurred over a two-day period back in 2013. In February of 2013, Weinstein, 67, allegedly forced himself inside the hotel room of the victim and raped her, as stated in the press release.

The following night, Weinstein is accused of being in a suite in a Beverly Hills hotel where he allegedly committed a sexual assault against a woman, the statement read.

The District Attorney added that they believe the evidence to be presented in court will find Weinstein guilty of using his influence and power to gain access to the locations where the crimes happened.

"He used his social stature to commit these violent crimes against these women," District Attorney Lacey said.

Further, the District Attorney expressed his commendation of the bravery of the victims to come forward. They had to recount everything that has happened to them despite the power possessed by the perpetrator of the crime. Lacey hopes that all the victims of sexual violence find the strength to move on and heal to be able to move forward.

On Trial for Sexual Abuse

As previously reported by RadarOnline, the selection for the jury in New York to take part in Harvey Weinstein's sex abuse trial will commence on Tuesday, January 7. There are more than 80 women who have filed a claim accusing the former movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

When the news of his misdeeds was exposed in October 2017, the former film company CEO lost everything. He lost his company, his job, and his most protected reputation. Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan were among the women who came forward and accused Weinstein of promising to advance their careers in exchange for sexual favors.

Although he has issued an apology for causing any pain, Weinstein has not admitted to harassing women employees for nearly three decades. Several other allegations have brought their stories to The New Yorker, and the magazine wrote about more sexual allegations that further pushed the former CEO down in the dumps.

When his wife Georgina Chapman announced that he was leaving him to take care of her younger children, Harvey Weinstein lost everything. And with the new allegations filed against him in Los Angeles, it seems he is looking at a longer prison time.

Will the length ever be enough to give back what the women have lost? It depends on a matter of perspective.

