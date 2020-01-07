NBA: Magic Johnson Thinks LeBron James Can Surpass Michael Jordan as GOAT Soon

During the 29th Annual Achilles Gala in New York, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke about LeBron James' basketball legacy.

The former point guard no longer holds a formal role with the Lakers, but it did not stop him from being interested in the ongoing success the Lakers have -- all thanks to LeBron James as well.

According to Johnson, who is considered to be one of the best basketball players in the entire NBA, James could surpass Michael Jordan as the Greatest of All-Time.

Johnson described James as a "special player" and even said that the four-time NBA MVP is "playing as well as I've ever seen him play" in his 17th year in the league.

Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and a 12-time All-Star, went even further to praising James, saying that he may become the best "ever" to play the game.

"For him to catch Michael, it's that next two or three championships. If he could get a couple more championships, then he'll probably be the greatest that's ever played," Johnson said.,=

LeBron James and the Lakers lead the Western Conference. The combined forces of James and six-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is helping the Purple and Gold dominate the Western Conference, and it could very well lead to a Larry O'Brien trophy come June.

However, even though he stated that James could overtake Jordan as the G.O.A.T, Johnson acknowledged His Airness and called him the "freakiest" player to ever grace the NBA hardwood.

Magic also said that Jordan is one of the two NBA players who he has admired throughout his career -- the other one being his rival and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

"For me on my books right now, I would say Michael [Jordan] was the freakiest player in the game," Johnson said. "He was the greatest to play on the floor because I couldn't jump as high... But Michael going 6-0 in the NBA finals, oh man. That's awesome."

"I went to the finals nine times in 12 years, but we only won five," he added. "But I'll take those five, trust me. As long as it was two more than Larry [Bird], that's all I care about."

Magic Johnson also included a third GOAT to his list: Celtics icon Bill Russell.

Russell was able to snag 11 NBA championships in his 13-year career, a feat worthy of consideration for the NBA throne

"You have to give some love to Bill Russell with 11 championships. Always remember that," the former Lakers exec added.

LeBron James has expressed his interest in continuing to play in the NBA for the foreseeable future, and he has shown no signs of retiring anytime soon. However, no one is sure how much long the King has left to build his case against the likes of Jordan and Russell.

However, if the Lakers' current trajectory continues, it looks like Johnson will have to amend his history books in no time.

Magic Johnson feels a strong connection not only to the Lakers team but also to James, whom he recruited in the summer of 2018 to move to La-La Land.

Johnson said no one is playing better in any league right now than LeBron ; he even said so himself last November.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles