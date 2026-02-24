Latino superstar Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra made headlines again this week after being photographed sharing affectionate moments while walking through Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon. The intimate outing shows Pascal and Olarra exchanging close contact and smiles under the California sunshine.

In the photos, posted by TMZ, the Chilean actor and Olarra, a creative director originally from Argentina, appeared relaxed and comfortable. Several shots show Pascal leaning into Olarra, resting his chin on Olarra's shoulder while they walked side by side. Neither man addressed questions from a photographer about the nature of their relationship.

EXCLUSIVE: 👀 Pedro Pascal was seen getting handsy with pal Rafael Olarra in Los Angeles.



Photos: https://t.co/DYd0ovbnog pic.twitter.com/fGvTu4iHhx — TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2026

This latest outing adds to a series of public appearances that have sparked widespread conversation about their connection. Over recent weeks, the duo has been spotted multiple times in both Los Angeles and New York City, where they were seen walking arm-in-arm in Manhattan's Lower East Side and attending a screening of Wuthering Heights together.

El actor chileno Pedro Pascal y el director creativo de la marca de lujo Faena, Rafa Olarra, que también es un triatleta, disfrutaron de un paseo por el gélido Nueva York y luego acudieron al cine a ver la nueva cinta 'Wuthering Heights' https://t.co/2xBJun2EJt — People En Español (@peopleenespanol) February 20, 2026

While photos and fan reactions have dominated social media, no official confirmation has been issued by either Pascal or Olarra regarding their romantic status. Entertainment outlets note that both men have remained silent when directly asked about whether their connection is platonic or romantic.

For Pascal, this isn't the first time that his personal life has drawn curiosity. The Chilean-American actor is famously private about his dating history, having never publicly confirmed a long-term partner. Past gossip linked him to a range of colleagues, but none of those claims were verified. For Olarra, his last public relationship was with actor Luke Evans, which the pair confirmed had ended in 2021.