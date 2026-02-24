As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, Savannah Guthrie's husband, Mike Feldman, made a personal visit to the set of "Today" to express appreciation for the support surrounding their family, according to people familiar with the moment.

The visit, which took place about two weeks ago, came during an especially difficult period for the family.

According to BBC, Nancy went missing from her home on Feb. 1, and authorities have remained involved in the case. Video captured a suspect breaking into her home the night she disappeared, according to reports.

Feldman has been traveling between New York and Arizona to be with his wife and their family as the situation unfolds.

'There Were a Lot of Tears' During Emotional Meeting

Those present described the gathering as emotional.

"There were a lot of tears," one insider told Page Six.

Another source said Feldman attended on behalf of his wife simply to thank colleagues. He reportedly met with a large group and personally acknowledged many of the staff members.

"It was a large group and he went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs," the insider said. The source added, "This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They're more than coworkers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too."

According to a source close to Guthrie, the support from NBC has extended beyond typical workplace concern.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie Investigators Says More Than One Suspect May Be Involved in Kidnapping Case

"From the top of the company to the bottom – it's gone beyond just a workplace," the source told Page Six.

The same source said colleagues offered practical help during the crisis, asking, "'Can we send clothes, arrange for food? Can we take the kids? [Can we] create a distraction at a moment that helps them manage through this as a family?' The love is real."

Guthrie herself has remained out of the public eye and off "Today." Her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb has filled in during her absence. Those close to the situation say a return to work is not currently a priority.

One source said Guthrie is "not in a position to respond to anyone right now because it's too overwhelming, but she's seeing the messages, and hears the prayers."

Guthrie last addressed the public in a video posted Feb. 15, urging those responsible for her mother's disappearance to "do the right thing... it's never too late."

Another source said the family is drawing strength from faith. "In the meantime, the family's never prayed as much," the source said. "She's the chief faith officer in the family, and [the faith is] strong as ever."