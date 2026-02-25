On Feb. 24, Princess Eugenie stepped out in Notting Hill for a coffee date with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, marking her first public sighting since her father was arrested. The couple were photographed at Hagen Espresso Bar.

An insider who talked to PEOPLE revealed that Eugenie "looked happy and at ease – not like someone trying to hide."

The insider added, "She was chatting away with someone she knows and seemed very relaxed. It was all very casual." The source also said, "She was laughing and joking."

Photo-ops📸 to show everything is ok?

People are looking and talking...don't think in a nice way!



How deep are you into the J.E. scandal Eugenie?https://t.co/KhWZABOMez pic.twitter.com/GkjULiyUk4 — christa benson (@chribengian) February 24, 2026

The timing of the appearance coincides with increased scrutiny of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson amid newly reported materials related to Jeffrey Epstein. According to a source, Eugenie and Beatrice are staying away from publicity and prioritizing their children.

"They're trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from this," the source said.

The sisters are both raising young families. Eugenie and Brooksbank have two boys, August and Ernest, while Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to daughters Sienna and Athena, with Mapelli Mozzi also sharing a son, Christopher Woolf, from a previous relationship. Documents tied to the Epstein files contain multiple years of emails between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ferguson and Epstein.

According to CNN, some of the material references or includes images of Beatrice and Eugenie.

The source claimed the sisters are also "putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used."

The insider added, "That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They're heartbroken – but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn't a light switch. It's an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them."

While Andrew was previously accused in a civil case brought by an Epstein victim, that matter was settled out of court. The current investigation, according to reports, involves allegations that he shared confidential information during his time as a trade envoy.

The fallout has included the removal of royal titles and relocation from the longtime residence known as Royal Lodge. Andrew later moved to Wood Farm near the King's Sandringham estate while renovations take place.

Debate Grows Over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's Future Role

As public attention continues, discussion has emerged about what the situation means for Beatrice and Eugenie. Both sisters have largely maintained lower profiles in recent months.

Some commentators have questioned whether the working royals may distance themselves from Andrew and Ferguson to avoid renewed reminders of the controversy. That conversation intensified after reports suggesting one sister may have limited contact with her father.

Royal reporter Fran Winston wrote in Express, "I think the sisters' only option is to 'do a Brooklyn' and cut their appalling parents off once and for all if they want to save their own reputations and maintain their royal status."

"I think Beatrice and Eugenie would be more than justified in going no contact with both Andrew and Sarah."

Earlier reports from the Daily Mail cited a source who said, "There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level – she has completely cut him off." The report also referenced concerns from friends about the emotional strain the situation has placed on the sisters, though no official plans have been confirmed publicly.