Kim Kardashian is reportedly in talks to star in another Ryan Murphy series, even as their Hulu legal drama "All's Fair" continues to face harsh criticism despite strong viewership and a renewal for a second season.

Reports say Kardashian is "circling" a new Murphy project that would cast her as Melinda Farina, a real-life New York–based "beauty broker" who links wealthy clients with top cosmetic surgeons.

The potential series would again use Murphy's interest in stories about beauty, privilege, and cosmetic transformation, themes he previously explored in "Nip/Tuck" and the recent project "Beauty," according to Perez Hilton.​

Their latest collaboration, "All's Fair," premiered on Hulu in November 2025 and was quickly labeled one of the worst shows of the year by several critics, with early reviews including zero-star write-ups and strong negative reactions to Kardashian's performance.

Despite this, the show's debut reached about 3.2 million views globally in its first three days, making it Hulu's most-watched original scripted series premiere in three years, Variety reported.

Hulu has renewed "All's Fair" for a second season, with new episodes expected to start production in spring 2026. The series follows an all-female team of divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own practice, and Kardashian leads an ensemble that includes Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor.

As of early 2026, "All's Fair" holds a critics' score of about 3–6% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score around 65–66%, while on IMDb the series has a weighted user rating of approximately 3.5 out of 10 based on more than 11,000 user votes. Coverage notes that these ratings reflect a wide gap between critical reception and viewer responses on the major review aggregators.

Murphy and Kardashian's working relationship dates back to "American Horror Story: Delicate," where she played Siobhan Corbyn after he developed a scripted role for her with input from Kris Jenner, as per inkl.