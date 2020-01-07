'The Goop Lab': Gwyneth Paltrow Promises Orgasm, Exorcism on New Netflix Show

"The Goop Lab" is Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Netflix series.

On Monday, Netflix released a promo for the show, featuring a photo of the 47-year-old star standing in what looks like a house mirror of vaginas and a trailer that promises not only energy healing and psychic mediums but also orgasms.

In the traailer for the series, the priestess of bougie wellness gets together with different people that test out different experimental practices such as cold therapies, exorcisms and discovering the female genitalia.

On one part of the trailer, Paltrow asked her "Goopies" (a mixture of the word group and 'Goop'): "Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus? We're here one time, one life, how can we milk the s*** out of this?"

The show will be a six-part series set to launch on January 24 and will be hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen, Goop's Chief Operating Officer.

Despite the controversies, beauty retailer Sephora said that it would offer Goop's wellness products online and sell its skincare products at select stores across North America.

In a statement, Goop's beauty and wellness general manager, Erin Cotter, said in a statement that Sephora is creating an exciting new category of business for the modern consumer who is looking for the beauty that fits in their wellness-oriented lifestyle.

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes you to The Goop Lab on January 24 pic.twitter.com/o83H2OvzEV — Netflix US (@netflix) January 6, 2020

What is Goop?

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is driving millions of people all over the world crazy.

It is a wellness brand. The website features the actress's top recommendation on different things that help women live better and healthier lives.

According to the company's website, Goop was created to organize Paltrow's "unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes and shopping discoveries for friends, and also a place to get her questions - about health, fitness, and psych - answered."

They also included some of Gwyneth's favorite things like cookware, feminine hygiene products, books, vitamins and clothing.

Is it a Scam?

Huffington Post recently published an article and told readers that Paltrow's brand "Goop" brings "bad health advice."

While the Oscar-winning actress appears to be keeping things loose, many critics wonder if it is wise to allow a platform as big as Netflix to promote the 11-year-old wellness empire of Goop.

In September 2018, Goop settled a $145,000 lawsuit with the state of California after claiming items like rose quartz and jade eggs -- that were said to be inserted in one's vagina -- had medical claims.

Twitter users, including doctors, could not help but call out the show's potential red flags and the controversy surrounding the company's past health advice.

One doctor said, "Ideas like bras cause breast cancer? Or that supplements don't increase all mortality?"

"Way to give Pseudoscience another way to lure gullible people in. Paltrow is a danger to people's health."

However, according to the Huffington Post, it is not all Goop's fault since Netflix has a history of producing irresponsible health programs that could affect viewers.

Considering the platform has over 150 million subscribers, the publication believes it is dangerous for Goop to be featured and spread irresponsible advices.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles