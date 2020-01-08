Chris Hemsworth Turns Into Real-Life Superhero; Donates $1M For Australian Firefighters

Chris Hemsworth proved that he also possesses superhuman strength just like Thor after he joined the long list of celebrities that offered help in the on-going disaster in Australia.

Since Sept. 2019, wildfires in Australia have spread through 11 million acres of land in the continent.

Currently, ecologists from the University of Sydney estimated that almost half a billion of wildlife have already died in 130 still-burning fires.​

To help the victims and community in need, Hollywood stars like Pink and Nicole Kidman pledged to donate $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services. A concert called "Fire Fight Australia" is also set on Feb. 16 at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney to help raise funds for the Australian bushfire relief.

Fortunately, the aid continues to grow, as the "Thor" actor announced his donation for his country.

Chris' Pledge

The 36-year-old Australian actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts about the bushfires in Australia.

"They continue to burn, there's warmer weather on its way, we're really still in the thick of it here and there's plenty of challenging times ahead," he started before asking everyone for their support and donations as he announced about his million dollars' pledge.

Chris highlighted that the $1M he is going to put out from his pocket will directly go to the firefighters, frontlines, as well as the victims and the communities who are in need of assistance and support.

Hemsworth also took the chance to thank those people who already sent their donations and said, "Dig deep, lots of love and we'll keep pushing forwards. Cheers."

His pledge is a great addition to the global fundraiser Celeste Barber's latest goal of $40 million that will greatly help the firefighters who have been risking their lives since last year.

Overwhelming Support

Having launched on Friday, the campaign's $36 million amount as of the writing overwhelmed Celeste that she expressed her gratitude on her social media as soon as it hit the great amount.

"It's just hit me, it's so much money... it's incredible," she stated.

The money raised will directly go to the registered charities -- NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donations Fund. Moreover, pledged donations made by donors are due between 15 and 90 days.

