Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Love Letter For Husband-To-Be Alex Rodriguez

In this age of social media, sharing thoughts, feelings, memories, milestones, and even random rants online are already a part of our daily lives. The world would be boring if we do not get to see the regular updates from our family and friends -- be it in the form of selfies, food photography, travel goals or sharing stories.

Social media users who also have a special someone tend to post all sorts of updates, date nights, and gifts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Several studies show that couples who are very active on social media and post everything about their relationship are somehow insecure with their feelings. Do you agree?

Well, it looks like these studies do not apply to Holywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. If you have been following the soon-to-wed couple since they were reunited in 2017, you are probably aware that the award-winning artist and her athlete boo has been very open about their relationship on social media.

They are not ashamed of letting the whole world know about their undying love for each other.

Just recently, the 50-year-old multi-talented artist posted a heartwarming open letter to her fiance on Instagram. Jen uploaded a photo of her and Alex inside a car, which was taken during the 2020 Golden Globes awards night base from her iconic dress.

Jennifer wrote: "I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me... I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho #alexappreciationpost."

The actress's appreciation post came as a response to A-Rod's heartfelt Instagram entry, which he posted after Jennifer lost to her Best Supporting Actress nomination for the Golden Globes.

Alex started his sweet note by saying: "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion."

The 44-year-old baseball star added that his fiancee will always be a champion to the women she has inspired after watching the movie "Hustlers" and to the artists and performers who idolize her passion and work ethic.

"To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don't you ever forget it," Alex added.

Even before the awards night, A-Rod has been showing his support to Jennifer by posting a series of Instagram photos and videos while they prep for the Golden Globes. In one of his videos, A-Rod revealed that his fiancee has been unusually nervous and urged his followers and J.Lo's fans to wish her good luck.

Jennifer and Alex first met in 2005, when the artist and her then-husband Marc Anthony went to see a baseball game at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York. Three years after J.Lo and Anthony finalized their divorce, she and A-Rod accidentally got reunited in a restaurant in April 2017, and the rest, as they say, is history.

