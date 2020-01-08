[WATCH] Courteney Cox Shares New Dance Video With Daughter That Gives Us Major 'Friends' Vibe

There are a hundred ways for a mother-and-daughter tandem to spend some time and bond together: they can either go shopping, go to the salon, have their nails done, binge-watch some good chick-flick movie, or have coffee and talk about boys.

But it looks like these bonding ideas are too mainstream for mother-and-daughter Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette, so they decided to show fans some moves in their recent Instagram post.

In the Instagram video, which already gained a massive 4 million views after nine hours of posting, the 55-year-old Friends star could be seen in a sync dance moves with her 15-year-old daughter.

It turns out that Courteney and Coco are dancing to the tune of the TikTok-generated music called "Skinny Lil B Word" and uploaded it on the video-sharing social media app.

In the said video, Coco can be seen wearing a black crop top paired with neon green sweatpants, while her mom kept it simple with a gray top and jeans.

For about 15-seconds, the duo is in full energy while throwing their hands on the air, shaking their hips, and kicking some moves before finally gracefully exiting the frame.

Although it seems to be a sweet mom-and-daughter bonding moment, it looks like the duo had some snappy rehearsals before finally perfecting the routine, based on the mother's caption of choice.

"Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics" Courteney wrote on Instagram.

Well, it seems like Coco losing her patience is worth it, as their video generated positive reactions from both fans and friends.

Courteney's celebrity friends were quick to react and express their amusement on the said dance video. Erin Forster commented: "Whoa you're good at this," while David Spade applauded the exit and said, "Solid ending," with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Courteney's moves made all-time "Friends" fans reminisce the iconic "The One With The Routine" episode in Season 6 when her character Monica Geller and brother Ross (David Schwimmer) performed their famous dance routine.

In the said episode, Monica and Ross are dying to be featured on cam for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show, so they decided to perform their self-choreographed dance routine back from their younger years.

"The Routine" featured Ross and Monica's dance moves complete with robotic steps, moonwalk, and ended with an epic lifting. Although the routine earned the Geller siblings an honorable mention back in the day, the producers of the show were not impressed and think that it fits the show's blooper reel.

Because of Courteney and Coco's dance video, fans are now encouraging the Friends alum to teach Coco "The Routine" and share it on Instagram as well. Well, we can only hope and wait for what this duo will surprise us next.

Coco is Courteney's daughter to her ex-husband David Arquette. They got divorced in 2012 after almost 13 years of marriage. Since 2014, Courteney has been in a relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.

