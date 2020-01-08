Khloe Kardashian Totally in Love: Does Tristan Thompson Feel The Same Way?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting too close again. However, the friends of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star are worried she might just get hurt again.

Khloe and Tristan are spending more time together these days.In an exclusive revelation of those close to the Kardashian, it looks like she is falling for him again. A source close to the former love birds have confirmed speculations that the two spent the night together over the holidays.

"She was all over him during the Christmas party and he was leading her on," the source revealed. They were flirting the whole time.

The Cheating

The NBA star was really trying to prove himself to Khloe. Tristan had to earn his place in KoKo's life, and he stepped up his game and has been trying to be the model dad that Khloe wanted him to be.

The source added that Thompson has become extremely kind and generous with Khloe that she thought he has changed for the better.

However, the source spilled that Thompson still sees Khloe Kardashian as just another booty call while she, on the other hand, is extremely in love with him. "Khloe wants him back," the source added.

But if the two are not on the same page as to how they see each other in their lives, eventually, what they have now is going to end up bad.

When the Cleveland Cavaliers big man was caught partying with other women while Khloe was pregnant with their child, The "Good American" model stood by his side. She only pulled the plug when he hooked up with a former family friend, Jordyn Woods. That was when she told herself it was time to let go.

After the cheating scandal. Khloe began to post cryptic messages on her social media account. On one occasion, she agreed with a Twitter user by saying she too hoped that Tristan never cheated. Then, she shared that they are "co-parenting so well" at that time that she would not want it any other way.

Since then, Thompson has tried his luck for a possible reconciliation with Kardashian.

Moving Forward

Tristan knew exactly how to win Khloe back. She praised her via social media and gave her a lavish diamond promise ring on her 35th birthday. Was it a promise of love or fidelity? Either way, Khloe noticed his efforts.

Before 2019 came to a close, RadarOnline reported that Khloe and Tristan are back together. An insider confirmed that the two are dating again. The baller, who often travels for his games, "spends the night" with Khloe whenever he is in town. At least that is what Khloe knows.

They have reconciled and Khloe wanted to keep it a secret. Although the rest of her famous family knows, she wanted to keep it private this time because she knew of the many hateful and judgemental messages she will get.

In fact, a close friend of the Kardashian revealed that when she has had a few drinks, she would go all out and make drunk calls and text to Tristan. Unfortunately, he would leave them unanswered. When he ignores her, Khloe gets a little intense and goes into frenzy, sending people to Tristan to tell him that she sent a message and wants him to call her back.

She loves him obviously, but does he feel the same way? Khloe could only hope he does.

