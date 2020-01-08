NBA Star Trae Young Helps Erase $1 Million in Medical Debt of Struggling Atlanta Families

NBA rising star Trae Young has not only impressed the world with his skills but also with his generosity.

The Atlanta Hawks guard partnered with a medical debt erasure agency to relieve over $1 million in medical debts for hundreds of Atlanta residents who cannot pay them.

Young's Big Assists

Young donated $10,000 through his organization, The Trae Young Foundation. Still, the donation to RIP Medical Debt will erase a total of $1,059,186.39 in outstanding medical expenses for 570 people, according to WSB-TV. The average debt abolished is $1,858.

RIP Medical Debt is an organization that buys and forgives medical debt in the United States. The nonprofit organization started in 2014 by two former debt collectors. They use donated funds to purchase debt portfolios for those in need.

Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year," Young said in a statement.

Young shared the article on Twitter, saying, "Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!! For the A. #MakeADifference."





The canceled debt targeted those who are insolvent, under the federal properly level, or a person who had a deficit of five percent or more of their gross annual income.

The amount donated will also raise awareness of how donations can go far further than their initial figure when it goes towards outstanding debt.

Recipients of the gift learned the information through a yellow envelope, which was delivered to the individuals on January 3.

The Oklahoma native is currently in his second year with the Hawks after being drafted fifth overall in 2018. He has more than lived up to expectations as an NBA player, making the All-Time Rookie team last year while averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game.

The 21-year-old became an even more significant threat this 2019-2020 campaign, with 28.9 points and 8.4 assists per game -- both top five in the NBA.

Generous NBA Stars

Young has also been one of the only bright spots on a Hawks roster that has struggled to an 8-29 record. However, it is not only Ice Trae who has been extremely charitable.

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation teamed up with Citizens Caring for Children to give back to more than 10,000 children in Oklahoma foster care. He gave away backpacks full of Jordan shoes, clothes, books, and toys.

In 2018, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James opened the "I Promise School" in Ohio that enrolled more than 200 students. The school gives specialized school resources as well as programs and materials for at-risk youth.

On top of the successful launch of his institution, LeBron also donated thousands of toys to children in the Akron Public School system.

Injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is also one of the most charitable NBA players in the league, donating more than $13 million to different foundations during the 2017-18 season.

He has partnered with multiple organizations, including Make-a-Wish, American Red Cross, and the Boys and Girls Club.

Durant also has a charity of his own, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation. Their mission is to "enrich the lives of at-risk youth through education, athletics, and social programs."

