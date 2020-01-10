Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna Is Putting Baby Dream in EXTREME DANGER!

The fire once again ignited between former lovers Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna after the former claimed that their their-year-old daughter Dream is in extreme danger under the care of her mother. Moreover, it looks like Rob is ready to go all out, get Dream's full custody and debunk the cliche that "mothers know best."

At the moment, ex-lovers Rob and Chyna, also known as Angela Renée White, are sharing custody with their adorable daughter. However, a recent TMZ report claims that the 32-year-old Robert Kardashian just a filed legal action to take full custody for Dream.

A source told TMZ that Rob thinks Chyna is out of control and not a good role model for their little girl. Based on the sealed legal document that TMZ had obtained, Rob is requesting the court to reduce Chyna's time with Dream and grant her only weekend visits with a nanny around.

Chyna allegedly host parties in her house and invite strangers even while Dream is with her. A former employee of the 31-year-old mom also revealed that she is always drunk and can finish a bottle of Hennessy on her own. Chyna also allegedly spends $600 on alcohol daily.

In the same legal document, Rob detailed Blac's alleged violent behavior on incidents when she had thrown knives, lit candles, and other sharp objects at her hairdresser.

The report also states that Rob is claiming that Chyna's parenting affects Dream's behavior, including acting out sexual positions and performing some "naked twerking" -- with the child saying her mom taught it.

The little girl also has reportedly poor hygiene whenever she is with Chyna. Rob said that Dream would arrive at him with messy hair, as well as dirty nails and teeth.

On top of it all, Rob claims that Chyna has influenced their innocent daughter into mouthing foul language like saying, "what the fuck?" and "bitch" -- words Rob claimed could not be heard under his roof.

The documents TMZ has obtained also include a statement from Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, claiming that Dream has been more aggressive lately, especially after spending time with Chyna.

Aside from the primary custody, Rob is also requesting to order Chyna to have a drug and alcohol test less than 30 minutes before her weekend time with Dream. Moreover, Rob wants to have a nanny around to supervise and immediately end Chyna's time with Dream in case of any violence.

In September 2017, Rob and Chyna agreed to have joint custody of Dream after having a failed engagement, which later on resulted in alleged abuse against each other.

This new clash between the former lovers came a few months after both of them have declared being in good terms with each other and doing their best to work on co-parenting Dream.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chyna said: "I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent, and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice."

Meanwhile, in February of 2019, Rob Tweeted that he and Angela are in good terms and had settled their issues aside. "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting, and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob wrote.

