Elon Musk's GF, Grimes, Sparks Pregnancy Talks With This!

Fans are uneasy about the 18-year age difference between Grimes and Elon Musk and the conflicting natures of their political stances.

The pair have been dating since May 2018. Their relationship has been a public spectacle at times, but it has withstood scrutiny. However, this week may be the toughest test yet.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, strongly hinted that she is pregnant in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Canadian singer was utterly naked, and her upper body showed an image of a gestating baby imposed over her belly. Her hair hung down around her in four braids, which has red and black ends.

Grimes stared directly into the camera with piercing eyes. A long scar ran down the center of her exposed chest can also be seen.

Fans were torn over the not safe for work announcement photo. Some wrote that they reported her to Instagram for violating the social media platform's nudity standards, but she shortly issued a comment to address that.

"I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway), but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," Grimes said in the comments.

But Grimes did, however, confirm the news that she is pregnant by saying, "Being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus, most of my friends told me not to post them, so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology."

The singer also said she interrogated her "shame" and decided it was "some weird internalized self-hate to feel uncomfortable" about her body.

She also replied to one comment that said, "OMG queen of securing Elon's coins for real," to which Grimes responded that she's "self-funded" and does not need money from any man.

After Instagram took down her photo, she re-posted the pic, but this time, it was censored.

Grimes captioned the picture, "Censored for Insta. Haha - almost got away it." Her picture sent the internet into a tailspin as the couple has become a trending topic.

One twitter user said, "Grimes baby gonna come out speaking in windings."

Another one said, "Elon Musk and Grimes' gender reveal party is gonna involve them blowing up the moon."

"Grimes and Elon's baby will be like Rosemary's Baby (1968), but instead of the spawn of the devil, it will be a toaster than can fly to Mars."

The 28-year-old singer did not share who the father of her child is, but she has been reportedly dating the Tesla co-founder.

Musk has five sons -- twins and triplets -- from his first wife Justine Wilson, while this is Grimes' first child.

Wilson and Musk divorced in 2008 and later moved on to actress Talulah Riley, a relationship full of turmoil which ended in 2016.

Musk also dated Amber Heard briefly but broke up in 2017 due to their incompatible schedules.

The couple made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala where they arrived in matching black and white outfits for the theme "Heavenly Bodies" that evening.

Vanity Fair also noticed Grimes wearing a Tesla logo inspired necklace as part of her outfit for the evening.

