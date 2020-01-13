Royal Shock: Did Queen Elizabeth II Really Bow to Ethiopian Ruler?

Queen Elizabeth II always leaves the royal watchers impressed on everything she does. However, there is one instance where her people felt astounded after she broke a royal protocol.

Throughout her 67 years of ruling the British monarchy, the current longest-reigning monarch built herself to be the best example for the members of the royal family. She also had no record of breaking a single protocol -- except during this one event.

Queen Breaking Traditions?

The 93-year-old Queen, as the head of the well-established British Royal Family, never bowed or bent her knees down to anyone.

Whenever Queen Elizabeth II meets other monarchs from other countries, for example, Queen Margarethe II of Denmark, Her Majesty only gives them a kiss on the cheek and a handshake -- nothing more, nothing less.

This became part of the royal custom ever since she stood up as the new Queen of Britain. However, a photograph which was taken more than half a century ago resurfaced and allegedly showed how Queen Elizabeth II made an exception with this particular leader.

In 1955, the Queen reportedly met the late Ethiopian leader, Haile Selassie I, and it was the first and the last time the queen broke a protocol.

During the said visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Ethiopia, Life Magazine photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt captured a rare event while covering the celebration of the silver jubilee of Haile Selassie.

In one of the official photographs, it reportedly showed how Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip bowed before the ruler and his wife. However, it should be noted that only the back of the people in the photograph can be seen and it cannot be confirmed whether it was the Queen and her husband.

A Twitter account with the username @AfricaFactsZone shared the image alongside the caption: "Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip bowing before Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia and his wife, Empress Menen Asfew.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip bowing before Emperor Haile Selassie 1 of Ethiopia and his wife, Empress Menen Asfew. They are the only people they have ever bowed to as a Royal couple. pic.twitter.com/fIpBUySTQw — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 1, 2018

One Quora user named Trish Gwynn offered a brief explanation as to why she may have bowed to Haile Selassie.

"He [Ethiopian Emperor] wasn't just considered earthly royalty, as tradition says he is the direct descendant of the son of King Solomon and Queen of Sheba which makes him also a descendant of King David (from whom Jesus is also said to be descended from) therefore making emperor Selassie a kind of 'spiritual royalty', kin of Jesus essentially."

Sussexes Breaking Royal Protocol, Too?

Speaking of breaking royal protocols, the Queen have been a witness to such actions in recent weeks, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After Prince Harry and Meghan announced their departure as senior members of the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly summoned the members of the Royal Households and obliged them to find a solution and "workable" future role for Prince the Sussexes as soon as possible.

The Sussexes' decision came after months of suffering from allegation after allegation: from the criticisms they received while filming their documentary on their royal tour in South Africa to the clear demolition job by various British tabloids who invaded their privacy as a family.

Now that the monarchy instantly lost three of its members -- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew -- Queen Elizabeth II is still doing her best to make the Sussexes stay.

