Royal Crisis: Queen Elizabeth II Attempts to Prevent Royal Family's All-Out War With This

Queen Elizabeth II just finished dealing with a "bumpy year." Now, she started the new decade trying hard to save the monarchy again.

The royal family got involved in a lot of issues in the past year which burdened Queen Elizabeth II. But unlike the Sussexes' previous headlines like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry riding private jets and being called hypocrites, their recent drama is a whole new level of irritation for the Queen.

Can The Queen Save The Day?

After spending a six-week break in the U.S. and Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came back to Britain only to unveil a shocking news.

On Jan. 8, Prince Harry and Meghan posted an announcement on Instagram, stating that they are stepping back as "senior" members of the royal family to divide their time flying back and forth from the U.K. and North America.

They added that they have been thinking about it for "many months" since they found it a very tough decision to finally become independent from the central and senior members of the royal family - the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

What seemed to be good news for the royal couple, who is about to taste freedom from the Royal Family, was a bad one for Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the central monarchy.

BBC confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince William knew about the Sussexes' plans, and Her Majesty immediately pulled off the best option she could temporarily do that time.

Queen's Move

Buckingham Palace released a statement to give royal watchers an update with regards to Prince Harry and Meghan's sudden decision.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the Palace stated.

The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English also posted on Twitter, "The Queen has convened a meeting of all four royal households and 'tasked' them with coming up with a 'workable' future role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within 'days not weeks."

The Queen started a four-way conference call with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex reportedly got locked within the said conference without gaining any ideal conclusion.

They tried to resolve the Sussexes' departure from the royal family, which they did not know would happen.

A source told Buckingham Palace that the Queen pledged and assured that there will be talks to take place "at pace." The Queen will also reportedly involve the government, including Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The aforementioned scheduled discussions may also even include foreign administrations, possibly Canada and the United States.

Because the announcement came out against Her Royal Highness' strict orders and only received by Princes Charles and William 10 minutes before they posted it online, Courtiers warned that "Harry and Meghan will be punished."

The Palace may be in a war right now, but the royal watchers feel that the Queen will get through this again just like how she successfully overcame every problem before.

