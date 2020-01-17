Did Austin Butler Dump Vanessa Hudgens? Just For THIS Reason?

After nine years of being together, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have broken up, leaving many fans heartbroken.

RadarOnline confirmed that the reason for their split is because of Butler's booming career.

According to their insider, Hudgens and Butler were in two different places when it came to their career, which eventually took a toll on their relationship.

"Austin's career has skyrocketed in the last year. He appeared in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and is starring as 'Elvis' in a new movie, so for him, he is just focusing on that, and it impacted his relationship with Vanessa," the source said.

E! News also reported that the two lovebirds broke up because they were spending too much time apart due to their busy acting schedules.

According to their source, "They're just shooting on two different continents, and it's a matter of distance. There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

Right now, Hudgens is filming "The Princess Switch 2" in Scotland, while Butler is in Australia filming the "Elvis Presley" biopic.

Another E! News source said that they might not be together right now, but the former couple is still in good terms.

The breakup is clearly because of distance, and there is a chance that they will date again once they go back to the same place.

Elle Magazine said that the nine-year relationship isn't "permanently finished yet." Their source explained, "The two are split for now, but they are going to see what happens."

Hudgens and Butler have such a history and deep connection that they could find their way back to one another.

"Right now, she [Hudgens] felt like he [Butler] needed to go and be single and see if that's what he wants," Elle Magazine's source added.

In a Cosmopolitan UK interview earlier this January, Hudgens was asked about how she and Austin cope with long-distance relationship. In response, she said "FaceTime, good communication, respect, and trust."

Hudgens added, "The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say, 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work."

The couple -- who started dating in September 2011 -- sparked rumors that they broke up after not being able to spend the holidays with one another.

Hudgens spent her Christmas without her then boyfriend, as she posted on Instagram a winter getaway with friends on Switzerland. Meanwhile, on New Year's Eve, she was dressed in a black gown for dinner all by herself.

The two have also been noticeably absent from each other's social media pages, save for a few Halloween pictures that feature Butler. Vanessa captioned one of the pictures, "And sit together, now and forever. For it is plain, as anyone can see. We're meant to be."

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have already crossed paths before dating.

They started as friends during Hudgens' "High School Musical" days back in 2005 and meeting through mutual BFF, Ashley Tisdale.

Butler was not part of any Disney shows and movies but had been doing some extra work appearing in "Hannah Montana."

"It's great because Austin was my best friend since way before they got together, so it's just nice to have your two best friends be in a relationship," "High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale told People Mag in 2016.

