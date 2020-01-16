Wendy Williams Mocks Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Palate -- Gets Slammed!

Wendy Williams recently "appreciated" Joaquin Phoenix's features. The way she described him seemed okay, not until she did an action that made the netizens throw backlashes at her.

Joaquin still topped the trending list even after his record-breaking movie "Joker" conquered the cinema when he bagged the crown for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The 2020 Oscar nominee invited more attention after the event, that even Wendy started to lust after his "piercing eyes."

However, the 55-year-old presenter went overboard after she commented on the actor's condition.

Wendy Insulted "Joker"?

Joaquin's name made it to the "Hot Topics" segment of Wendy's "The Wendy Williams Show" on Jan. 7.

But a week after the episode aired, the 45-year-old actor hit the headlines again when his fans and a number of activists defended him after the talk show host apparently insulted him and his cleft palate.

During the Jan. 7 episode of Wendy's program, the former "Dancing With The Stars" contestant imagined the actor's eyes and nose, before she went down to talk about Joaquin's condition.

"When he shaves off his mustache he's got a hairline fracture," she said. "He's got one of those - what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate."

She sounded okay when she said that. However, her action when she went to hook her finger in her lip to imitated the birth defect triggered the viewers and campaign groups.





I only speak on it bc I’m personally informed and educated on the topic. For a solid 10 seconds she used her finger to mimic a cleft lip while the audience laughed. Imagine how my 5 year old would take it if he saw it? @WendyWilliams I only speak on it bc I’m personally informed and educated on the topic. #bebetter Do work Twitter pic.twitter.com/whfBbCVZE4 — Matt Groark (@groarkboysbbq) January 8, 2020

Because Joaquin never spoke up about the event that caused the scar on his upper lip, many people stood up and defended him against Wendy's sharp tongue.

Icons, People Defended the Actor

People held hands and slammed the host together.

Canadian football player Adam Bighill became the defender of Joaquin and the patients with the same condition. Like the actor, Bighill was also born with a cleft lip and palate. In addition, even his son, Beau, got the same condition.

The 31-year-old linebacker took his dismay on Twitter and consistently demanded an apology from Wendy. He issued threatened the talk show host that he would continue sending her tweets until she responds to him.

Meanwhile, Carol Vorderman claimed that she is an "ambassador for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association" and expressed her disgust toward Wendy's action.

"Mimicking [sic] a cleft lip, and making a joke about it, is disgraceful. Have you any idea the pain and operations a child with cleft must go through as they grow?" she posted.

After a few days, the girl on fire finally posted an apology through her Twitter account.

. @Bighill44 We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 16, 2020

