Soft, dewy skin is one of the top beauty goals this 2020. Unfortunately, no amount of concealer, creams and foundation can perfectly mask facial flaws.

As such, if you have healthy skin to boost, then you can enjoy barely-there flawless makeup whenever, wherever.

What is Microdermabrasion?

Dead skin cells remain on our skin unless we slough it all. Exfoliation is a must to remove the top layer of the skin for a renewed glow. This process also helps replenish the creation of new cell.

Microdermabrasion treatments can get pretty expensive, however. If you have ever tried looking up this treatment at your local dermatologist or spa, you will find it pricey for the average person. So, what is your next option? At-home microdermabrasion tools can do the trick and leave you with soft skin, less line, and even reduced acne.

With that in mind, here are the best-selling microdermabrasion tools on Amazon, the easiest place for you to shop your at-home skincare needs:

Derma Roller Cosmetic Microdermabrasion Instrument

This microdermabrasion pro tool by SDARA Skincare is under $20 yet it is effective to use for at-home skin exfoliation. Hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers have raved about its glowing effects.

One of the main reasons why this at-home exfoliating tool is purchased is because it is affordable yet professional quality. The result is also long-lasting. Some of its benefits include minimized pores, smoothed out wrinkles, and a luminous, youthful glow.

This microdermabrasion tool is also painless and safe to use. The aesthetician-recommended microneedle is firm enough not to break easily yet gentle enough for regular use sans discomfort.

Microderm GLO MINI Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool

A more high-ticket item for at-home exfoliation is this best blackead remover by Microderm GLO. Get your skin looking like you just came from a spa treatment by using this tool.

The best part is it works for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, oily and combination skin -- most especially to remove blackheads. While it is quite pricey, it does boast the Diamond Safe3D technology that helps promote new skin cell regeneration.

Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine Facial Care Equipment

If you are ready to spend a few hundred bucks this year to step up your game with skincare, then consider this luxury microdermabrasion equipment for at-home treatment by Top Direct.

This dermabrasion machine is beneficial for evening out skin pigmentation, blemishes and scars, all while removing skin debris. This non-surgical diamond peel machine is guaranteed safe to use.

However, this at-home treatment should be avoided by those with sensitive skin, as well as those prone to rashes. Those with damaged or infected skin and surgical scars below one year should not also use this microdermabrasion tool at home.

ZS Zeshin 2-Pack Micro Roller

Get your gal pal a facial roller that you can use to treat yourselves on a sleepover night. This beauty treatment for besties is quite cheap and can help slough off unwanted dead skin cells.

This micro roller is good for those that do not really have too much skincare issues. If your face just needs a little bit of exfoliation, this cheap roller is one to buy.

Derma Roller Microneedling Kit for Beard Hair Growth

For your man, you may want to try this best roller for beard regrowth by JJ Ellie. This black roller is a great way to introduce skincare to your beau without making it look like he is headed for a beauty routine just like yours.

Simply encourage your beau to use this tool to help him grow his beard back quickly after needing a clean shave. This safe and painless microdermabrasion tool will have his skin smoother and healthier, too.

