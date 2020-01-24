Meghan Markle ought to take a few notes from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who has recently opened up about once feeling isolated.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed how tough it had been for her as a first-time-mom to George during his first year. George is now six years old, which makes it a long time that Kate carried these emotions to herself.

Kate, a Stronger Royal

Kate and Meghan both married into royalty, making it inevitable to draw comparisons between the two.

Just last year, Meghan had an infamous interview with ITV that covered her South African journey in a documentary. In it, Meg revealed how she has been struggling to cope as a new mom, wife, and a working woman amid all the media scrutiny.

As it turns out, Meg is not the only one who felt isolated. Reports revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan were having feelings of isolation from the other senior royals, who reportedly do not check up on them. Meg even revealed to the public through the documentary that no one ever asked her if she was ok.

These feelings of isolations reportedly led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave their positions as senior royals and seek for financial independence.

Now, Kate is revealing sentiments similar to Meghan's, but she showed that instead of folding to pressure, she stood with grace amid it all.

Kate had always prepared herself for this role ever since she started dating Prince William, and she is determined to be a reliable support for the future King.

I Was Isolated, Too!

Kate recently spoke to a group of young mothers at the Ely and Careau Children's Center located in Cardiff, Wales. The mother-of-three opened up about a relatable story -- unafraid of showing as vulnerable.

The Duchess of Cambridge recalled the time Prince William was working night shifts in the Royal Air Force. It was right after she gave birth to Prince George and in words, she did not have family around.

Kate then unveiled that it would have been great to have a center or group with other young moms at the time, citing how it would have helped her at the time.

"I felt so isolated and so cut off with a tiny baby and no family around," revealed the royal to the group of young mothers.

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently conducting a survey to those who are caring for children under five. She went on a 24-hour tour of the U.K. to promote the survey to parents and caregivers.

Middleton revealed her desire to use the survey to help address the key issues affecting the community.

"I want to focus my work where it is needed the most," Kate said before adding that she has it in her heart to provide "a lasting change for the generations to come."

The news comes as a breath of fresh air after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step down as senior royals. The royal couple reportedly has Baby Archie's interests in mind. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are living up to their title and pushing onward with a stronger approach and mentality to royal life.

