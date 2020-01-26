Best Skin Ever 2020: Top 5 Glycolic Acid Products You Should Have From Amazon Now

The year 2020 is the beginning of a new decade, it only means it is time for us to take on new challenges, discover something new about ourselves, and just be the best that we can be. Can we get an amen?

Although we could all agree that positive change comes from within, isn't it also nice to see a change from your physical appearance starting by having a glowing skin? We cannot deny the fact that we feel ten times more confident when we have smooth, healthy and radiating skin.

To achieve the ultimate #SkinGoals, one must experience the benefits of glycolic acid. Glycolic acid is derived from sugar cane, pineapple, and sugar beets, making it safe and healthy enough to be considered as a holy grail in the skincare department.

Glycolic acid works best in exfoliation or the removal of the outermost layer of dead skin cells. It also aids in treating scars, skin discoloration, helps reduce signs of aging and treat skin conditions like Psoriasis, Melasma, and more.

So to help you start creating a whole new skincare routine, we've rounded up the best glycolic acid products that your skin will surely thank you for.

Botanic Free Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser

It is rich in botanic tree glycolic acid will not just cleanse the deepest impurity from the skin, but also serves as an anti-aging solution. The 10% glycolic acid helps remove clogged pores and dead skin, and at the same time avoid premature aging and brightens a dull complexion.

Botanic Free Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser works for all skin types. So regardless if you have dry or oily skin, you can have it for everyday use.

Reviva Labs Glycolic Acid Anti-Aging Cream

Using this glycolic acid cream will magically erase all signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. It is best used at night when our skin works double-time to repair itself. After a month of use, you can also apply it in the morning just before you use sunscreen.

Alpha Skin Care Intensive Renewal Serum

Aside from its serum formula, what we love about this product is that it also help support collagen production. We all know how important collagen production is especially when we already reach the age of 30. You can also use it day and night after cleansing.



Glycolix Elite Treatment Pads

Each pad contains pure crystalline glycolic acid that will prep your skin from the layering of other products in your skincare routine. It gently exfoliates and moisturizes the skin, making it visibly smoother and even-toned.

To use it, just simply remove a piece of the saturated pad from the jar and wipe it on areas you wish you cleanse. Pro tip: splash your face with water first before using the pads, to avoid skin irritation.

Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion

Glycolic acid does not only work on facial skin, but it can also be used for the entire body. It has a powerful combination of glycolic and caffeine that not only remove dead skin but also hydrates and nourishes it from within.

After regular use, you will notice a smoother skin minus the rough bumps and dry patches, just like this user who raved about Glytone and said: "I used to be embarrassed by my hands. Now I can't stop looking at them. This is the miracle for your hands you've been looking for."





