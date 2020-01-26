Happy Wife: Miranda Lambert Sends Sweet Message to Brendan McLoughlin in 1st Wedding Anniversary

Happy First Wedding Anniversary, Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert.

The couple, who announced their marriage in February 2019, they celebrated their first year together on Sunday.

A Milestone

Lambert took it to social media to pay tribute to her amazing husband. Along with a sweet message is a picture of them together taken during their wedding day. They were hand in hand while walking, a picture that captured their happiness on a special day.

"Thank you, Brendan, for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you," Miranda wrote. She also used the hashtag #Mrs.McLoughlin.

Lambert's sweet message came a few moments before the Grammy Awards started. The singer was nominated for two categories: best country song for "It All Comes Out In The Wash" as well as for the best country album with her band, Pistol Annies.

The Love Story

The country singer, who kicked off her "Wildcard" tour this month, told PEOPLE during a previous interview that she fell fast and hard for McLoughlin. The two of them met outside of the "Good Morning America" studio in November 2018 while she was visiting the show for Pistol Annies.

Lambert revealed that she had gone through enough in her life to know what she wanted, so when she met McLoughlin, she snatched him right up.

Brendan McLoughlin is a native of New York. He works as a Police Department officer. Lambert admitted that the nature of her husband's job has opened her eyes to a whole new world of city living.

The artist also revealed that her husband can be out and about in 15 minutes. He took a leave from the police force to be with her for her "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" tour.

"I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there," Lambert added.

Secret Marriage

Three months after they met, the two have decided to tie the knot in a secret wedding on Jan. 26, 2019. It was held at a farm just outside of Nashville.

When asked why they opted to keep their wedding a secret, Lambert said that it was a no-brainer. The scrutiny that she received over the years to her former husband Blake Shelton had taught her an important lesson.

"It was a huge wedding and everything was so public, even our divorce," Lambert recalled. Her marriage with Blake Shelton lasted from 2011 to 2015.

From that marriage, she learned that it was not for everybody else. So with Brendan, Lambert made sure that they kept everything in private for as long as she could.

Miranda Lambert is a picture of a happy wife as she tells the world of how joyful she is to be celebrating her first anniversary with her new husband. The pair marked their first holiday season together in December, sharing pictures of their Christmas celebration with her brother Luke in Texas.

