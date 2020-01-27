Billie Eilish is making youth and women proud with her winning streak since the VMAs to the American Music Awards and now on to the Grammy 2020.

The 18-year-old singer snagged four of the biggest music award categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards night on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Eilish Makes Grammy History

Soft rock superstar Christopher Cross swept all four of the most-coveted Grammy Awards on Feb. 25, 1981. Cross was the first recipient of the Grammy Big Four and the first and only man to do so, to date.

Nearly four decades later, Eilish becomes the first woman to be awarded the Big Four awards. The "Bad Guy" singer took the awards Best Album, Best Record, Best New Artist, and the Best Song of the Year -- all in one night.

These Grammy Awards Resurfaced

Eilish also made record-breaking history at the Grammy Awards in age-related categories. The award-winning singer broke Taylor Swift's record for being the youngest singer to bag the album of the year award at the Grammys. Tay-tay was 20 when she won nearly a decade ago with her album "Fearless."

Further, Eilish took home the youngest best new artist -- an award which has alluded many promising singers since 1996 when LeAnn Rimes bagged the same award at 14. Another award that has not been bestowed on any singer since 2013 was the youngest winner for song of the year, which was given to Lorde at 17 for co-writing "Royals."

Siblings Win Grammy Together

Billie was not the only one of their family to snag awards at the Grammys this year. Her older brother Finneas famously collabed with her for several hit singles and albums.

Finneas himself took home six awards at the awards night.

Finneas actually got one award more than his sister, Billie. Both siblings shared four awards for their collab works, which include Best Record, Best Album, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Song. Finneas also won Producer of the Year and Best Engineered Album.

The 22-year-old Finneas O'Connel is deemed the youngest producer of the year winner in the non-classical category in Grammy history. Finneas topped Michael Jackson who won the award with the three members of Toto, who were 25 at the time of winning.

In addition, Eilish's engineer/mixer Rob Kilenski also bagged four Grammy awards. Her mastering engineer John Greenham also took pride in winning three awards that night.

Eilish Bested Top Competitor

Lizzo was slated to win the most awards at the Grammys 2020. The "Truth Hurts" singer was a strong competitor in the months leading up to the awards night. She did take the Best Pop Solo Performance that night, but it was the only category she beat the 18-year-old singer in.

Eilish has bested Lizzo at three major award shows already, in particular with the New Artist category. Billie won against the 31-year-old for the New Artist award at the VMAs and the American Music Awards. Lizzo did win the Best Urban contemporary album following female artists Rihanna and Beyoncé who previously won the same award.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles