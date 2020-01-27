Snubbed By Grammys? Ariana Grande Has Cute Reaction to Billie Eilish's Win

Every celebrity sure dreams of scoring a trophy in a major award-giving body. They have probably day-dreamed about the moment their name will be called, visualize their reaction, and practice their speech even if there's no nomination on the line yet.

But nobody had ever imagined losing and rehearsed how they would react when their name was not called. Remember that "Friends" episode when Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) reminded her actor friend Joey Tribianni (Matt LeBlanc) to sport his "gracious loser face" in case he didn't win the award? Yah, only Joey can do that!

It looks like Ariana Grande no longer has to practice his "gracious loser face," as everyone has seen her sweetest reaction when youngster Billie Eilish bagged a major award in the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The "Bad Guy" singer did not just win one or two, but four Grammys -- including the Album of the Year award for her debut album called "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

She won against other nominees, including Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, H.E.R, Lil Nasa X, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, and Ariana Grande.

During her acceptance speech, the 18-year-old singer gave a huge shoutout to the "Thank You, Next" hitmaker who she thinks deserves the said award more than her.

"Ay, please, sit down. Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?" Billie said while on stage beside her brother Finneas O'Connell.

"'Thank U Next'..., and I think it deserves [it] more than anything in the world," she added.

Billie Eilish won Album of the Year, said she thought Ariana Grande deserved the award, and THIS was Ari's response. ️ #Grammys https://t.co/ENlEfQ94bX pic.twitter.com/Qy3yV61R5H — E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020

Ariana did not approve Billie's statements and instead gave a sweet disapproving look, shook her hands, and mouthed "no, no no!"

The 26-year-old pop star, who is wearing a stunning emerald-green gown with opera gloves, surely wanted the people to celebrate Billie's victory instead of stealing her moment, grabbing all the attention and credits.

Billie went on with her speech and expressed gratitude by saying: "I love you so much. I'm not gonna waste your time. I'm really not. I love you, thank you for this."

Billie Eilish is the ultimate winner during the 2020 Grammys after bagging four major awards among her seven nominations. At the end of the night, Billie was able to take home song of the year, record of the year, best new artist, and album of the year.

She also made history for being the first person to achieve such a milestone since Christopher Cross in 1981.

During her red carpet moment, the teenage singer also revealed feeling like an impostor for being invited to the Grammys.

"I feel like I'm not supposed to be here. I feel like they accidentally let in a fan," she joked.

Billie's brother Finneas also bagged the Producer of the Year award for his contribution to her sister's album.

Meanwhile, Ariana got five Grammy nominations, including album of the year, best pop vocal, the record of the year, best pop solo performance, and best pop duo/group performance. However, she went home empty-handed this year.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles