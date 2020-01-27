Royal Regret: Meghan Markle Remorseful For Choosing Royalty Over TV Career

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a B-list actress in Hollywood. Despite that, nonetheless, she was still a successful actress.

Before becoming a part of one of the famous families in the world, the former actress started in the hit TV show "Suits" for six years and lived a glamorous life, like any celebrity. However, being part of the thousand-year-old institution involves a lot of sacrifices.

Now, a royal author has claimed that the 38-year-old Duchess "really regretted giving up" her acting career.

Author and royal expert Sally Bedell Smith wrote a ton of biographies in the past, including royal family members Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

In Bedell Smith's opinion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the firm was in fueled by Meghan's wish to reclaim the freedom she had in her old life.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the expert said, "It seems now that she regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn't compare with what she had been accustomed to."

In Bedell Smith's beliefs, life in the British monarchy "didn't compare" with the independent life the Duchess of Sussex had been used to.

She added that there were "innumerable advantages and perks" to being in the royal family, but joining them means renouncing a lot of things that "may have meant to you."

There were many advantages for Meghan when she became part of The Firm, partiuclarly a bigger platform for her charitable works. Nevertheless, the duchess reportedly "may not have seen it that way" when she married into the family.

"You have to renounce a lot of things that may have meant a lot to you and dedicate yourself to an institution that's 1,000 years old. And it may be that Meghan didn't see it in those terms," Bedell Smith added.

One thing Meghan did while she was part of The Firm was becoming a modern member of the royal family, compared to other royal family wives, according to Bedell Smith.

"It is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life to marry Harry."

Before the Sussexes' marriage, the Queen hoped that Meghan's transition into The Firm would be smooth and that she would be allowed to carry on with her "day job."

A source told The Sun, "The offer would have allowed her to carry on her career, but she was happy to stop acting to become a working member of the royal family."

Royal officials are now frustrated because Meghan and Prince Harry appear to be saying they were pressured into quitting royal life.

However, it is not just Meghan Markle who gave up her previous life to serve the Crown. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband, famously gave up his budding career as a naval officer to serve his wife.

The royal expert added, "He couldn't go right up the line and become an admiral because he had great leadership qualities, but he gave that up. He had to."

Prince Philip was already married when his career was budding, but he knew "he would have to" quit and focus on the monarchy.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped down as senior royal members, they are now free to pursue and earn their income. However, it is unlikely that Meghan Markle will return to acting.

Just because the couple is no longer representing the monarchy, they are still expected to behave in a way that honors Queen Elizabeth II's values.

