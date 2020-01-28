Royal Pain: Meghan Markle's Dad Wants Prince Harry to 'Man Up' And 'Duel' Him

Just when it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having the time of their lives and living their dream of having a private and independent life, there comes yet another challenge from Meghan's estranged dad.

In an interview with the United Kingdom's top breakfast show, "Good Morning Britain," Thomas Markle gave a final message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- as if daring a face-to-face match with his son-in-law that he has not seen or met since the royal wedding in May 2018.

"Man up and fly down and see me," Thomas said during his first exclusive TV interview since his infamous 90-minute tell-all documentary called "Thomas Markle: My Story."

Earlier, the 75-year-old Markle patriarch also told a newspaper from his home in Mexico that he would be happy to have a duel with the Duke of Sussex.

"I'd be happy to duel with Harry anytime. One round in the chamber. Cocked. Ten steps, turn and fire. That'd settle the score, Thomas told The Sun before calling his royal son-in-law a "candy ass" and "whipped."

"The way he's been acting, I think he'd crouch on the ground before he gets to 10 steps. He's a candy ass. He's whipped."

Thomas explained on Good Morning Britain that he is only doing a TV interview in his attempt to reach Meghan in the hopes of talking to her and eventually reconciling.

The Markle patriarch said that if he did not hear another word from his daughter in the next 30 days after the live TV interview, he would be on television once again.

"30 days is enough time to get back to me. I don't want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life, waiting for someone to call me back or get in touch with me," Thomas said.

The estranged father also talked about being a key witness in a court case against Meghan, saying that if ever she appeared during the hearings, it would be his only chance to be in the same room with his daughter.

"If it comes to meeting them in a courtroom, that's great. At least I'd finally get to see them!" Thomas said.

Although he is the star witness, Thomas said that he would apologize to Meghan and try to work things out if he will be given a chance to see her one day.

Thomas also revealed sending letters to Meghan, the royal family, and his ex-wife Doria Ragland in the hopes of speaking with his daughter in person.

It could be recalled that Thomas' rift with his daughter started when he staged paparazzi photos of himself a few days before Meghan and Harry's wedding in the United Kingdom.

He added more fuel to the fire when he gave British newspaper access to Meghan's private letter, which was sent to him after the wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have then confirmed to file a lawsuit against the newspaper that published the said private letter.

