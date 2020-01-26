Royal Return: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Go Back to The U.K. Because of THIS!

Home is more than just having a roof under your head, it is more than just protection during extreme weather, and most notably, it is more than just a place where you sleep, eat and freshen up.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had taken everybody by surprise when they announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

In their official statement posted on their Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they decided to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, specifically in Canada, where Meghan previously worked.

At present, the royal couple is in Canada together with their eight-month-old baby boy, Archie. It is not clear when they are going back to revisit the U.K. and the rest of their family.

Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join Meghan and son Archie, after agreeing a deal to step back as senior royals. The Duke of Sussex had earlier attended the UK-Africa investment summit in London, where he met with the prime minister. pic.twitter.com/vxYA5LXm29 Read more: https://t.co/hsHnXyv4eS — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 21, 2020

However, just recently, a source told The Sunday Times that senior royals are gearing up a contingency plan for the possible return of Meghan, Harry, and Archie in their original home in Frogmore Cottage.

The source said that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his older brother Prince William are drafting some major back up plans in case the family went back running to the U.K.

The two successors of the crown initiated the said plan as they fear that Prince Harry and Meghan's attempt to lead a private and independent life may only lead to uncontrollable paparazzi intrusion in Canada.

The father-and-son tandem reportedly reached out to the Duke of Sussex to say that they could go back to Frogmore, and they will welcome them with open arms without having to resume their royal duties.

"The palace (is) very worried about the Sussexes because they are vulnerable outside the embrace of the family," the source revealed.

"They are making contingency plans in case the Sussexes suddenly turn round and say: 'Can we come back under your wing?'" the source added.

The royal insider also said that Prince Charles and Prince Harry's offer for the Sussexes does not have a timeline. They could go back anytime, and the plan is only a "looking ahead thing."

"You could bring them back to Frogmore to look after them," the source said. "They wouldn't return to royal duties, but they could have a period of rehabilitation and recuperation."

It could be recalled that Meghan and Harry's lawyers threaten to sue Canadian paparazzi who took and release photographs of the Duchess of Sussex while hiking with Baby Archie and two dogs in Canada's Vancouver Island.

They claim that the photographer was hiding behind the bushes when the photo was taken without Meghan's consent.

