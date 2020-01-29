Blac Chyna Horrified Kylie Jenner Did THIS To Her Daughter, Dream: 'No Parent Should Hear This!'

Kylie Jenner only wanted to send her condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant. However, Blac Chyna lambasted the beauty mogul for the revelations she made on the said message.

January 2020 has undoubtedly been the worst month in recent memory, especially ever after Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a horrific helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

A lot of athletes, celebrities and well-known personalities offered their condolences and sympathies online, including the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner.

"At [a] loss for words right now," Kylie posted on her Instagram page alongside a photo of the father-daughter pair. "Praying for this beautiful family."

On the following day, the youngest self-made billionaire shared another note on her Instagram Story and said: "Rest in peace ... and prayers to these families. I still can't believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara [Zobayan.] He was such a nice man. Hold your loved ones close."

As it turns out, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reality star took her niece, Dream, on "her first helicopter ride" in the same helicopter that recently crashed (Sikorsky S-76B). It was her gift during the toddler's November birthday.

"You are a gift," she captioned the picture of the birthday girl smiling in front of the chopper in 2019.

However, the posts made by Kylie triggered her Rob Kardashian's ex and Dream's mother, Blac Chyna.

What Made Chyna Mad?

On Jan. 27, Lynne Ciana, the lawyer of the Lashed Cosmetics Company owner, spoke up in behalf of Chyna and opened up about her client's dismay over Kylie's recent revelation.

"Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her 'distress' that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday's horrific crash," Ciana said in the statement.

She added that Kylie failed to inform Dream's mother regarding the helicopter ride. Even if she did, she would not have given her permission to get her child to involve in such a dangerous activity.

"Chyna was distraught to learn that Kylie had taken Dream on that helicopter ride in November 2019," the statement went on. "Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob Kardashian and insisted that it never happen again."

At the end of the message, Chyna delivered her condolences to the families affected by Sunday's plane crash tragedy.

Battling For Dream's Custody

Before the recent events, Dream's father Rob filed a new request for Dream's primary custody.

The request focused on their daughter's safety, which was also included in his previous custody request. He pointed out that he had proof that their nannies opened up about Chyna's drinking habits, which may sooner or later harm their child.

Per Radar Online, the legal documents read: "The nanny told me that she was cursed out a lot by Petitioner (Chyna) and told me that petitioner was drunk a lot, and the nanny was scared. [The] petitioner would not let the nanny stay there."

However, in a contrasting report by TMZ, sources defended Dream's mother and claimed that Blac Chyna is a "good mother who would never put her child in harm's way, despite what Rob says."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles